How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 7
With the exception of Washington State's Week 7 partner, Fresno State, the Cougs' opponents went 2-3 this past weekend.
Portland State: Win at Idaho State (FCS) 42-38
Portland State got their first win of the year at conference foe Idaho State over the weekend. Vikings QB Dante Chachere racked up six touchdowns passing and rushing and accounted for more than 400 yards of PSU's 518 total against the Bengals. Freshman wideout Eric Denham paced the receivers with 127 yards and two TDs on five catches. The Viks' defense made two big fourth down stop and forced four second-half punts to help seal the victory.
Texas Tech: No Game
The Red Raiders sat idle last weekend. They'll face Baylor at home this Saturday.
Washington: Loss at Iowa 40-16
It was a bad day for UW's defense against the Hawkeyes as Iowa tied its highest point output of 2024 on Saturday vs. the Huskies. Washington allowed their new Big Ten rivals to convert 50% of the third downs they attempted and things didn't go a whole lot better on the other side. Will Rogers tossed a costly interception and coughed up the ball twice. UW's offense was stopped three times on fourth down in the second half and Iowa put up 17 fourth-quarter points to pull away for the decisive win. Washington is now 4-3 on the year.
San Jose State: Loss at Colorado State 31-24
Despite passing for 347 yards and winning the turnover battle, San Jose State could not get it done against Colorado State on Saturday evening. The Spartans defense allowed a long 62-yard scoring catch-and-run from Armani Winfield late in the fourth quarter which was followed up by a Walker Eget interception that sealed their fate. 12 penalties plagued SJSU and ended up costing them 112 yards. The Spartans, though, are still very much alive for a bowl bid at 4-2.
Boise State: Win at Hawaii 28-7
Ashton Jeanty continues to put on a show and slice apart opposing defenses. Late on Saturday night Jeanty rumbled for 217 yards and one rushing touchdown against Hawaii marking his fourth 200 plus-yard game of the year so far. He also had a receiving touchdown. His big performance helped #17 Boise State roll to its fifth win of the season and improve to 2-0 in Mountain West play. Maddux Madsen also tossed for 217 yards and a pair of scored and the Broncos defense pitched a shutout in the second half. Still the only loss BSU has suffered this year came in Week 2 to Oregon.
Fresno State: Loss vs. Washington State 25-17
The Bulldogs fall for the first time at home this year to Washington State after giving up a 60-yard pick six to WSU's Ethan O'Connor in the late stages. That interception was one of two that Mikey Keene threw on the day. Running back Elijah Gilliam carried the ball 20 times for 120 yards and a score but kicker Dylan Lynch missed a pair of field goals that could have changed the complexion of the contest. Fresno State slips back even to 3-3 and has now lost two straight.
Hawaii: Loss vs. Boise State 28-7
There wasn't much that the Rainbow Warriors could do against visiting Boise State on Saturday night as Ashton Jeanty tore through their defense to the tune of 217 yards. Hawaii's only points came by way of a touchdown pass from Brayden Schager to Tylan Hines in the second quarter. Schager threw for 264 yards and the defense was able to log two sacks but other than that it was not Hawaii's night. The Rainbow Warriors, losers of two consecutive contests now, have still not won a conference game and will face Washington State next.
San Diego State: Win at Wyoming 27-24
The Aztecs trailed by seven in the fourth quarter but were able to rally to dispatch Mountain West foe Wyoming in Laramie. Danny O'Neil connected with Jordan Napier for a 27-yard touchdown to knot things up before kicker Gabriel Plascencia knocked down the game-winning field goal from 28 yards out. Safety Eric Butler picked off a pass from Evan Svoboda on the final play of the first quarter and took it back for a long touchdown. San Diego State, who was once 1-3, has now won two in a row and is undefeated in conference games.
Utah State: Loss at UNLV 50-34
Utah State's rough 2024 campaign took another ugly turn on Friday night with a 16-point loss at UNLV. By halftime the Rebels were up 41-7 and the Aggies were all but buried. The USU defense surrendered over 300 yards on the ground and allowed UNLV two 100-yard rushers on the night. Spencer Petras did throw three touchdowns but they were offset by three interceptions. Receivers Jalen Royals and Jack Hestera both had pretty solid showings but that was about the only highlight for a Utah State squad that now dips to 1-5 on the season.
New Mexico: Win vs. Air Force 52-37
For the second straight game New Mexico dropped at least 50 points and, coincidentally, for the second straight game they come out victorious, this time over Air Force. Both Devon Dampier and Eli Sanders ran four two touchdowns while linebacker Randolph Kpai went off for 17 total tackles in the 52-37 win. In total the Lobos defense made eight tackles for loss and Dimitri Johnson recovered a fumble. Once 0-4, New Mexico has improved to 2-4 and has now won their first conference game.
Oregon State: Loss at Nevada 42-37
It was a disappointing day for Oregon State in Reno as the Beavers took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter but got outscored 21-13 in the final 15 minutes. OSU's second loss of the season featured four interceptions from QB Gevani McCoy and 353 rushing yards allowed on defense. Anthony Hankerson had a big day on the ground with 154 yards and three touchdowns but it was not enough as Oregon State fell in a high-scoring affair. The Beavers are 4-2 on the year.
Wyoming: Loss vs. San Diego State 27-24
The Cowboys dropped their fifth game of the season in a close at home against San Diego State. Evan Svoboda tossed two interceptions, one of which was taken all the way back for an Aztecs score, and was sacked six times. Wyoming did a lot of things right, holding San Diego State to just 3-of-13 on third down and keeping them to 102 rushing yards. The mistakes, however, added up and ended up costing the Cowboys in the end. Now at 1-5 and 1-1 in the Mountain West, Wyoming is at risk of missing a bowl game this year
