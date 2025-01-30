Which NFL Teams Could Use Washington State WR Kyle Williams?
Former Cougar receiver Kyle Williams will play in the Senior Bowl on Saturday afternoon with the hopes of capturing the attention of NFL scouts. Williams will bring some real talent to whichever team he ends up with in the draft or afterwards. As always, though, some places look to be better fits than others. Where might Washington State's star wideout end up playing next year and who could use him the most?
New England Patriots
The one NFL squad that needs receiver help perhaps more than any other right now is New England. The Patriots ranked dead last in the league last year in passing offense with 2,995 total yards and finished 31st in passing touchdowns. Part of that issue is because of inconsistency at quarterback but another part was because there is not a real WR1 on Mike Vrabel's team right now. While Williams himself might not end up being that top guy either, he would certainly bolster a lacking receiving corps and might find it easier to work into a starting role there than most other places.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina's offense needs a hand and one way to help out Bryce Young might be to add a pass catcher like Williams to their struggling offense. Last year the Panthers ranked 30th in the league in average passing yards per game (187.5) and in total passing yards (3,188). The leading receiver on the team was 34-year old Adam Thielen with 615 yards. Williams' chances of landing a spot not only on Carolina's 53-man roster but also their starting rotation would be about as good as anywhere in the league depending on who else the team looks at in the draft/free agency.
New York Giants
There's plenty of room for playmakers in the Big Apple right now and Williams may be a piece the Giants desperately need. New York was in the bottom five in pass yards, pass touchdowns, yards per pass and passing yards per game last year. Daniel Jones is out and the QB position is very uncertain right now. What is certain, though, is that whoever the signal caller is moving forward will need playmakers on the outside and Williams could get in on what is sure to be a full-fledged rebuild under fourth-year head coach Brian Daboll.
Los Angeles Chargers
Another early playoff exit re-emphasized the notion that Justin Herbert needs some help in Los Angeles. The Chargers do already have youngsters Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnson to catch passes but adding a guy like Williams wouldn't hurt an offense that finished in the lower half of the league in several major passing categories. Only six passing TDs last fall went to someone other than McConkey or Johnson. Having another reliable target to spread the ball around to would surely open the L.A. passing game up a bit more. Williams might be the piece that they need to just that.
Seattle Seahawks
Although Seattle is not in need of a receiver in quite the same way several of the aforementioned teams are, the prospect of Williams as a Seahawk is not all that far-fetched. Tyler Locket's future is very much up in the air right now and while guys like D.K. Metcalf and Jackson Smith-Njigba will be the primary pass targets on the offense moving forward, there certainly would be room for Williams to compete for a spot on Mike McDonald's team. Playing the last two seasons in Pullman and putting up big numbers while doing so, Williams has surely been on the radar of the Seahawks scouts for quite sometime as well.
