5 NFL Teams That Could Use Washington State OT Esa Pole
Offensive line depth is one of the most valuable commodities in the NFL and there are several teams in need of it right now across the league. Former Washington State offensive tackle Esa Pole looks to help someone out in that department as he eyes the pros after a productive final two seasons in Pullman. There will be no shortage of NFL squads that need O line help in this year's draft and beyond. Where might be the best fit for the Cougars' big man?
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams was under siege last season more than any other quarterback in the league as the Bears gave up an NFL-worst 68 sacks in 2024. On top of that, the Chicago rushing attack averaged just over 100 yards per game last fall, landing them in the bottom third of the league in that category. Bolstering the offensive line will be a big priority in the Windy City this offseason and Pole could provide some much-needed relief in that department. He may also have a better chance of working into a starting role sooner rather than later for a Bears team that is not particularly deep on its offensive front.
Las Vegas Raiders
The worst rushing attack in the NFL last year belonged to the Raiders and it was by quite sizable margin. With just 1,357 total yards on the ground and a measly average of 79.8 rush yards per contest, Las Vegas was dead last in both categories and the offensive line was certainly a big part of the issue. Adding a guy like Pole to their mix could go a long way in helping turn the tides and with Pete Carroll now running the ship, big changes will be on the way. Carroll is notorious for finding hidden gems in the draft and a talented Pac-12 lineman from the state he once coached in for over a decade might make for a good fit.
Cleveland Browns
The problems in Cleveland right now go well beyond the trenches but it's also a good starting point that the team will likely address this spring and summer. The Browns surrendered the second-most sacks last year with 66 and they were one of just four teams to have less than ten total rushing touchdowns on the season. Pole could be just who GM Andrew Berry is looking for in the later rounds or in free agency. He would bring size and athleticism to a unit that is in desperate need of it. The Browns are unsure what their QB situation is going forward but one thing they know they'll need is to keep him upright because injuries under center have doomed them in recent years.
Houston Texans
For all they did well last year, the Texans had a tough time protecting C.J. Stroud throughout the duration of the season. Stroud avoided any serious injury but still took 54 sacks and hit the turf a lot more than that. If Houston were to look at beefing up its line, Pole could be just the type of guy they want. He was not credited with a single sack in nearly 500 pass blocking snaps as a senior with Washington State and the number ought to stand out to a Texans bunch that likes to throw the ball often. Pole could certainly make a name for himself down in Texas if DeMeco Ryans comes calling.
Atlanta Falcons
Although he played in just 14 games in 2024, Kirk Cousins was pressured more than any other quarterback in the league last year. The Falcons offensive line did hold up quite well as far as sacks are concerned but hurries and hits on the QB were a different story. With Michael Penix Jr. looking like the new face of the franchise, Atlanta will want to make sure it does everything in its power to keep him healthy. If he ends up there, Pole would get to learn under offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford who showed great promise in his first season on Raheem Morris's staff last fall.
