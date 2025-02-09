Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State 2025 Signing Class Ranked #71 Nationally By ESPN

Joe Londergan

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Utah Utes in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Joining Washington State in December following the exit of head coach Jake Dickert, former South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers wasted no time putting together a signing class worthy of the top half of major college football.

While transfers were a huge part of the class of 57 total newcomers, about 35 came from the high school and junior college ranks.

Following this week's February edition of National Signing Day, ESPN released their list of the top 75 signing classes in the FBS. The outlet puts the Cougars' class at #71 in that group.

"At the prep level, they kept two talented CBs in the mix to help a pass defense that struggled this past season. David Kuku and Ishmael Gibbs both have good cover skills and can run. Gibbs has posted 10.6 in the 100 meters. They lost one tight end the shuffle, but did sign TE Cash Landau, who lacks vertical speed but displays excellent hands and the ability to attack and adjust to the ball well. Another productive target in the pass game who could help quickly is JC 50 WR Devin Ellison." -- ESPN's Craig Haubert

As Hauber mentions, Ellison was rated by 247Sports as a three-star prospect, the #6 JUCO wide receiver in the nation, and the top JUCO receiver in the state of California. Ellison caught 45 passes for 837 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season at Monterrey Peninsula College.

WSU also signed two promising quarterback prospects in Seattle's Dalton Anderson, and in Owen Eshelman of Norman, Oklahoma.

In ESPN's rankings, the Cougars find themselves four spots behind Pac-12 conference mates Oregon State (#67).

Rogers will lead the Cougs into battle for the first time on August 30, 2025 against the University of Idaho.

