Four Players Washington State Football Should Target in the Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has been cruel to Washington State thus far in the "offseason" and the Cougs still haven't even played their final game. Big names like John Mateer have left meaning that, once again, a reload will be needed if the team wants to compete again in 2025. There is, of course, plenty of talent floating around in the portal right now and WSU will likely need to look to it to soften the blow of some of their big losses. Here's a few names that Cougars could go after this offseason to bolster the squad next fall.
Braylon Braxton, QB - Marshall
Washington State's biggest loss came at quarterback and going after another signal caller will be essential. They'll have Zevi Eckhaus for the Holiday Bowl, but he'll be out of eligibility after. A good option for the future may be former Marshall standout Braylon Braxton. Braxton, who entered his name into the portal back on December 10, had a solid season for the Thundering Herd in 2024, throwing for 1,624 yards and 19 touchdowns along with just two interceptions. He played a key role in leading Marshall to 10 wins and a resounding Sun Belt championship victory. Braxton, like Mateer did, possesses dual-threat abilities and could help keep the offense wide open like it was for much of this season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Melvin Jordan IV, LB - Oregon State
The Cougars are about to suffer a big loss in the middle of their defense when Kyle Thornton moves onto the NFL. To make that loss a little more bearable, Washington State could look to someone it played against in 2024 in ex-Beaver Melvin Jordan IV. Jordan put together a solid sophomore season in Corvalis logging 45 tackles in ten games. He finished fourth on Oregon State's defense in total stops and posted 2.5 tackles for loss. There's certainly some growth to be had but Jordan was a youngster who showed a lot of promise this season.
Rodney Newsome, OL - Western Kentucky
There never seems to be enough o-line talent to go around and the Cougs will need to help out whoever their next quarterback is as much as possible. One guy that might be able to do just that is interior lineman Rodney Newsome. Newsome entered into the portal from Western Kentucky and has ten career starts under his belt with two years of eligibility remaining. He's a 6-3, 305-pounder that would bring a healthy mix of experience and athleticism to the offensive front. With WKU he helped anchor a unit that paved way for Elijah Young to rush for over 800 yards.
Jordan Dwyer, WR - Idaho
One name that WSU could make a move for is former Idaho star receiver and Washington native Jordan Dwyer. The Cougs will need help on the outside, regardless of who the QB is next year, and Dwyer makes for a good fit. He played in all 14 games for the Vandals in 2024 and led the team in catches (78), receiving yards (1,192) and receiving touchdowns (12). Standing at 6-0 and weighing in at 195 lbs, he was only a redshirt sophomore this last fall and proved himself a difference maker on one of the top offenses in the FCS. Dwyer's last three games as a Vandal really showcased his abilities as he went for over 100 yards in each of them including a career-best 189-yard performance in Idaho's playoff loss.
