How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 10
The Cougars' 2024 opponents had a pretty solid showing in Week 10, going 6-3.
Portland State: Win at Sacramento State (FCS) 58-38
The Vikings got their second win of the year on Saturday night and did so with an offensive explosion. Quarterback Dante Chachere accounted for five touchdowns and over 400 of PSU's 544 yards. Delon Thompson and Quincy Craig each ran for scores as well and when all was said and done, Portland State had by far their best showing of the 2024 campaign against a reeling Sacramento State squad. Still 2-6 on the season, the Vikings are surely eliminated from FCS playoff contention but they have won two of their last three.
Texas Tech: Win at Iowa State 23-22
The Red Raiders went in and handed #11 Iowa State its first loss of the year. A five-yard Tahj Brooks touchdown run with just 20 seconds to go helped Texas Tech pull off the upset over the Cyclones on the road. Quarterback Behren Morton had an up-and-down night in Ames, throwing two touchdowns but also two interceptions. Receiver Josh Kelly snagged eight passes for 127 yards and both of those TDs while Brooks ran for 127 yards and another score. The Red Raiders got two big stops in the second half with a fumble recovery on Iowa State's opening drive and a missed field goal with just over five minutes left. The win gives Texas Tech bowl eligibility and improves their record to 6-3.
Washington: Win vs. USC 26-21
The Huskies defense turned the Trojans away on fourth down twice on thier final two drives to seal a 26-21 win on Saturday night. The Washington D also picked off USC signal caller Miller Moss three times and and broke up eight passes. Running back Jonah Coleman found the end zone twice and, despite Will Rogers not throwing any touchdowns, the offense was able to outlast the Trojans in the end thanks to a Keith Reynolds TD run. UW is now 5-4 on the year and is back even at 3-3 in conference play.
San Jose State: No Game
The Spartans did not play last last weekend.
Boise State: Win vs. San Diego State 56-24
Ashton Jeanty delivered a school-record eighth straight 100-yard rushing game as #15 Boise State dominated San Diego State at home on Friday night. The Broncos' star and Heisman-hopeful bullied his way to 149 yards and two touchdowns. Maddux Madsen threw four more TDs and when the dust had settled, BSU came out with a 56-24 blowout win. The Broncos offense was an unstoppable force, racking up 33 first downs, 541 total yards and nearly 40 minutes of possession. Boise State seems well on its way to the G5's CFP bid and is now 7-1 on the season.
Fresno State: Loss vs. Hawaii 21-20
Despite doing a lot of things wrong, the Bulldogs had their chance to win against Hawaii but couldn't quite close the deal. Fresno State only put up a dismal 19 rushing yards and couldn't do anything witih a late Rainbow Warriors fumble that could have helped them ice the game. There were some highlights, namely Phoenix Jackson's 89-yard pick six, but when it mattered most the defense didn't deliver. Hawaii marched 47 yards in the final two minutes to score the game-winning touchdown with 15 seconds left. Fresno State still needs one more win to be bowl eligible as they fall to 5-4 on the year.
Hawaii: Win at Fresno State 21-20
Brayden Schager saved the day, throwing a touchdown strike to Nick Cenacle with just 15 seconds left to help Hawaii rally and take down Fresno State on Saturday evening. The three-yard TD capped a big night for Cenacle who finished with 12 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Schager threw for 244 yards and three scores on the night as the Rainbow Warriors offense outgained the Bulldogs 346 yards to 176. Hawaii dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for over 38 minutes. Winners of two straight, Hawaii is now 4-5 and 2-2 in Mountain West action.
San Diego State: Loss at Boise State 56-24
The Aztecs couldn't do much of anything right in Boise on Friday night. The San Diego State defense got gashed to the tune of 219 yards on the ground and another 307 through the air. They only forced the Broncos to punt twice and were on the field far too long in the 32-point loss, their largest margin of defeat this season. Danny O'Neil threw two interceptions, one of which got taken back for six and the offense failed to convert on third down twelve times throughout the game. The Aztecs are now 3-5 on the year and have lost two straight.
Utah State: No Game
Washington State's next foe, Utah State, also had a bye in Week 10.
New Mexico: Loss vs. Wyoming 49-45
It was a track meet in Albuqurque on Saturday and New Mexico ended up on the wrong side of it despite a big offensive output. Devon Dampier and Eli Sanders each ran for over 200 yards and totaled five touchdowns on the ground between them while Dampier also threw for a score. The problem was that the Lobos defense got tore apart on the other side, allowing Wyoming over 600 yards of total offense. It also didn't help that Dampier's lone interception went the other way for a Cowboys touchdown and that he fumbled away the last drive. UNM is now 3-6.
Oregon State: No Game
Oregon State had the week off.
Wyoming: Win at New Mexico 49-45
Kaden Anderson threw for 342 yards and accounted for four touchdowns while Harrison Waylee ran for another score in Wyoming's shootout win over New Mexico. Receiver Jaylen Sargent had a big day, hauling in six catches for 186 yards and a score. The Cowboys offense had just enough in the tank to outpace the high-scoring Lobos but they also got some major help fromt their defense. Wrook Brown took an interception 29 yards to the house and Tyce Westland recovered a fumble to seal the game late in the fourth. Wyoming moves to 2-7 and 2-3 in the Mountain West.
