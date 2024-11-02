John Mateer Talks Relationship with Former WSU QBs Cam Ward, Emmett Brown
After winning the starting job for his team during fall camp, Washington State's John Mateer has led the Cougars to a 7-1 start. Mateer has posted some exceptional stats to start the year, including 2,153 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns as well as 575 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
Mateer appeared on the Y-Option podcast this week with Yogi Roth, discussing the Cougars' strong start to the season. Among many other topics, Mateer also discussed his relationships with two former WSU starting quarterbacks he used to share a locker room with: Miami's Cam Ward and San Jose State's Emmett Brown. Both Brown and Ward both transferred following the 2023 season, but Mateer shared his excitement for their success.
"We all text here and there," Mateer stated of his former teammates. "It's been great to see because Emmett left and he really bet on himself. You know, he left walked on in San Jose and earned a scholarship earned a starting job...I'm super proud of him. He's a great friend, great dude to me. We competed, yes, but we both wanted the best for each other every day and I appreciate him. We text often."
This season, Brown has thrown for 16 touchdowns at San Jose State with only five interceptions.
Mateer and Brown backed up Ward last season, who threw for 6,963 passing yards and 48 touchdowns. This season, Ward is among the Heisman trophy favorites, throwing for 2746 yards with 24 touchdowns. Mateer noted Ward's success has been exciting to see as he learns from his example.
"Cam, obviously he's running college football, right? With his celebrations, number one quarterback, I'm super proud of him. Watching his highlights every week is is incredible...I'm proud of him too and his mentorship for me and Emmett have helped us a lot to do so well starting."
Check out the full interview below.
