How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 11
Washington State's opponents, with the exception of Utah State, went 3-7 last weekend.
Portland State: Loss vs. Idaho (FCS) 39-30
The Vikings fell to Idaho on the road on Saturday but held their own against their Big Sky foes. Both quarterback Dante Chachere and running back Delon Thompson had double-digit carries but neither went for more than 80 yards. Chachere threw for two touchdowns and accounted for 205 total yards of offense but the Portland State defense surrendered 257 yards and four touchdowns to the Vandals' rushing attack. A late turnover on downs squashed any hope of a comeback and PSU falls to 2-7 on the season.
Texas Tech: Loss vs. Colorado 41-27
#20 Colorado came in and whipped up on the Red Raiders in Lubbock. QB Behren Morton went shot for shot with Shedeur Sanders but he and running back Tahj Brooks were about the only ones who were able to keep pace with the Buffs. The Texas Tech defense got picked apart through the air and Morton himself was responsible for all three of the team's turnovers with two fumbles and a pick. Linebacker Jacob Rodriguez went off for 17 tackles but as a whole there just wasn't enough on defense to slow down the high-powered Buffaloes. The Red Raiders have now dropped three of their last four and are 6-4.
Washington: Loss at Penn State 35-6
Washington got completely outclassed by #6 Penn State on the road. Will Rogers completed just ten passes for 59 yards and threw a pick while the top rusher for the Huskies was Demond Williams Jr. with a mere 38 yards. The offense fell inept, missing a field goal on their opening drive and getting shut out of the end zone all evening. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, got touchdowns on their first four possessions and were up 28-0 by halftime. UW is still fighting for bowl eligibility at 5-5. The Huskies have lost four of their last six games.
San Jose State: Win at Oregon State 24-13
The Spartans scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to rally past Oregon State on Saturday. San Jose State receivers Nick Nash and Justin Lockhart combined 289 yards on 11 receptions with Nash scoring the team's lone touchdown in the passing attack. The offense on the whole put up over 450 yards with quarterback Walker Eget throwing for 395. Floyd Chalk IV had a quiet night but still did find his way across the goal line once. SJSU is now bowl eligible at 6-3.
Boise State: Win vs. Nevada 28-21
#12 Boise State keeps on winning, although Saturday night's victory over Nevada was their closest call of the season. Ashton Jeanty put up more video game numbers, rushing for 209 yards and three touchdowns. His year totals are now at 1,734 yards and 23 touchdowns with three regular season games to go. Maddux Madsen struggled, at least compared to what he normally does, completing nine of his 20 pass attempts for 119 yards and a score. Even in spite of the slow night, the Broncos picked up their eighth win and further solidify themselves as the G5's best team.
Fresno State: Loss at Air Force 36-28
A late touchdown from Mikey Keene to Mac Dalena was not enough to push the Bulldogs past Air Force. The Falcons absolutely dominated the time of possession battle, holding the ball for over 45 minutes and converted ten third downs. Fresno State's defense was gassed and it showed as they gave up 344 yards on the ground. No one could make a stop and by the end of the game Air Force hadn't punted at all. It was the Bulldogs' second consecutive loss and they'll need a win over either Colorado State or UCLA to become bowl-eligible.
Hawaii: Loss vs. UNLV 29-27
The Rainbow Warriors were unable to stop UNLV on the final drive to get a final opportunity for the comeback win in Las Vegas and suffered their sixth loss of the year. The second play of the game was an interception from signal caller Brayden Schager but it would be the only pick he threw all day. Schager would finsih with 282 yards and three touchdowns. Wideout Jonah Panoke caught six passes for 90 yards and a pair of scores but it was all for naught. Hawaii is now 4-6 with a Mountain West record of 2-3.
San Diego State: Loss vs. New Mexico 21-16
San Diego State's tough 2024 campaign took another ugly turn on Friday night with a five-point home loss to New Mexico. The Aztecs surrendered 300 rushing yards and fell victim to eight costly penalties. Marquez Cooper toted the ball 35 times for 123 yards but the lone score came on a pass from Danny O'Neil. O'Neil threw for 195 yards on 26 completions. The Lobos offense went off for 745 total yards, however, and the Aztecs couldn't keep pace. San Diego State is now 3-6 and will need to win out to become bowl-eligible.
Utah State: Loss at Washington State 49-28
The Aggies had no answers for Washington State and, specifically, the Cougars rushing attack on Saturday. WSU piled up 303 yards on the ground and left Utah State on the wrong end of a 21-point smackdown. Quarterback Spencer Petras tossed a pick and Herschel Turner lost a fumble. Ten flags for a total of 84 yards in the wrong direction also didn't help matters. The Cougs cashed in on too many big plays and USU never really had a chance from the start. The Aggies are now 2-7.
New Mexico: Win at San Diego State 21-16
UNM snapped a two-game skid with a hard-fought win over San Diego State on Friday evening. Devon Dampier put on another show, rushing for 127 yards and throwing for another 175. He was one of two Lobos to rush for more than 100 yards as Eli Sanders went for 173 on 16 carries. Sanders also scored two touchdowns and the team itself didn't turn the ball over at all. New Mexico's defense forced three red zone field goals. The Lobos are now 4-6 and an even 3-3 in Mountain West play.
Oregon State: Loss vs. San Jose State 24-13
The losing streak is now extended to four games for Oregon State after a home defeat at the hands of San Jose State. Ben Gulbranson threw for nearly 300 yards but had no touchdowns and two interceptions. Anthony Hankerson lost a fumble and the Spartans scored two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to pull ahead. Gulbranson got sacked three times as well to make matters that much more difficult for the struggling offense. The Beavers did get big performances from Hankerson and wideout Trent Walker but it wasn't enough. OSU is now 4-5.
Wyoming: No Game
The Cowboys had their bye in Week 11.
