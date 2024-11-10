Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Jake Dickert Reviews #21 Washington State's 49-28 Win Over Utah State

Joe Londergan

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert watches the video board during a game against the Utah State Aggies in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State rode another big offensive day from John Mateer and company to a 49-28 victory over Utah State on Saturday. Ranked #21 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Cougs could see their ranking rise even more in the coming days.

WSU head coach Jake Dickert was happy with his team's performance in this most recent victory, now standing at 8-1 overall. Dickert fielded questions from the media postgame and looked ahead to the coming week. Watch the full presser below.

NOTES

-On what he was most impressed with: "Our competitive energy. I thought we were ready to go it was our best warmup in pregame and those little things matter and we were ready to attack. There wasn't any hesitation. Our guys were flying around."

-On Kyle Williams' three-touchdown performance: "Kyle's had a great season...We haven't always connected on some targets and some little things like that. But he's a tough cover and he can do a lot with the ball in his hands. So I just think when you have a dynamic offense, sometimes you got to take your turn and it was Kyle's night."

-On the defensive performance: "I thought our tackling for the most part was pretty solid. We got to continue to work on those things. But overall was a good defensive performance. Like I said you just want to see them go out there and close the door at the end of the game."

