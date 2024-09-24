How Washington State's 2024 Opponents Fared in Week 4
Outside of San Jose State, Washington State's regular season opponents went a combined 6-4 in Week 4.
Portland State: Loss at Boise State 56-14
It was a long night for Portland State in Albertson's Stadium on Saturday evening. The Vikings, try as they might early on, could not keep pace with Boise State for the 60 minute duration and the game got out of hand quickly. The Broncos rushing attack diced the PSU defense to the tune of 342 yards and five touchdowns. Vikings QB Dante Chachere threw for 126 yards while running for another 76 and a touchdown but that was about the only highlights the visitors had all evening.
Texas Tech: Win vs. Arizona State 30-22
Texas Tech welcomed in one of its newest Big 12 mates... Arizona State... by handing them their first conference loss on Saturday. Tahj Brooks scampered for 117 yards while QB Behren Morton completed 24 passes for 201 yards and a pair of touchdowns. After opening up a 14-point lead, ASU narrowed it to seven by halftime. Two fourth-quarter field goals from Reese Burkhardt and Gino Garcia respectively helped the Red Raiders pull away in the end for their third win of the year. To date Texas Tech's only loss this season is still to Washington State in Week 2.
Washington: Win vs. Northwestern 24-5
The Huskies bounced back from their Apple Cup loss and defeated Northwestern to open up Big Ten play. UW's defense was lights out, holding the Wildcats to a mere 112 offensive yards and keeping them out of the end zone all day while their own offense rolled early on. Will Rogers completed 20-of-28 passes for 223 yards and two scores while Denzel Boston hauled in seven catches for 121 yards and both of those scores. Things quieted down in the second half but Washington had enough of a lead that they were able to coast it out to a comfortable victory at home.
San Jose State: Loss at Washington State 52-54 (2OT)
The Cougars came through in a double-overtime thriller over San Jose State in Friday night at Martin Stadium. Spartans receiver Nick Nash went off again, catching 16 balls for 154 yards and two touchdowns while ex-WSU quarterback Emmett Brown completed 35 passes for 375 yards and four scores. In total the SJSU offense tallied up 491 yards but the defense could not match that pace, allowing Washington State 627 on the other side along with 31 first downs. San Jose State threw everything it had at the Cougs but came up just short in what turned out to be a track meet of a game.
Boise State: Win vs. Portland State (FCS) 56-14
Boise State did exactly what it was expected to against Portland State, running wild for a 42-point victory. Ashton Jeanty again went for over 100 yards but the several rushing touchdowns went Dylan Riley, Tyler Crowe and Cameron Bates. Maddux Madsen was effecient from under center passing for three touchdowns and averaging 10.4 yards per throw. The Broncos defense was smothering on the other side, registering four sacks and nine tackles for loss.
Fresno State: Win at New Mexico 38-21
The Bulldogs are 1-0 in their Mountain West slate after a decisive win over New Mexico in Albuquerque over the weekend. Both Mikey Keene and receiver Raylen Sharpe threw touchdown passes thanks to a little trickery and the defense took the ball away three times. Despite being outgained 485 yards to 345 by the Lobos, Fresno State won the time of possession battle and converted both of the fourth down attempts they tried. They are now 3-1 on the year.
Hawaii: Win vs. Northern Iowa (FCS) 36-7
Hawaii made light work of visiting Northern Iowa in the nightcap on Saturday evening. The Rainbow Warriors put up over 500 yards of offense behind a big performance from signal caller Brayden Schager who threw for 374 yards and four touchdowns. Schager spread that ball around to nine different pass catchers while Landon Sims scored the team's only rushing TD. The Hawaii defense held UNI to just 72 rush yards and forced two turnovers in the win.
San Diego State: No Game
The Aztecs had a bye in Week 4. They'll play at Central Michigan this weekend.
Utah State: Loss at Temple 45-29
Receiver Jalen Royals and running back Rahsul Faison did all they could to help Utah State against Temple but the Owls were simply too much. Royals caught ten passes for 112 yards and a score while Faison toted it 27 times for 148 and another TD and USU even led it by four at the break. But 21 fourth-quarter points from Temple put the game away. The defense struggled to get off the field, allowing the Owls to convert 10-of-16 third downs in what turned out to be a 16-point defeat.
New Mexico: Loss vs. Fresno State 38-21
Devon Dampier had a rough go of it against Fresno State on Saturday, throwing a pair of interceptions, one which led to a touchdown the other way. Dampier, however, was far from the only issue the Lobos faced. New Mexico could not get out of its own way and was penalized an astonishing 17 times for 128 lost yards. Combine that with the fact that they failed to move the chains nine times on third down and it was a recipe for disaster. New Mexico is still winless on the season.
Oregon State: Win vs. Purdue 38-21
Oregon State rebounded nicely from its Civil War drubbing with a 17-point win over Purdue in Corvallis. With the passing attack stuck in a bit of a rut, Jam Griffin carried the load on the ground for 137 yards and a score. OSU ran the ball 57 times in total and the Boilermakers had no answer for it. The Beavers held the ball for over 40 minutes and picked up 25 first downs to gas Purdue's defense. Oregon State moves to 3-1 this season.
Wyoming: Loss at North Texas 44-17
It was a long, long day for Wyoming against North Texas. After falling behind 3-0 early, the Mean Green scored 17 straight points and then scored another 20 unanswered to close out the game. The Cowboys, who are still winless this fall, allowed UNT to convert four fourth down tries and surrendered 534 total yards. The only real highlight was a 100-yard kick return touchdown from Tyler King.
