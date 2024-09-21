RECAP: Washington State Survives Against San Jose State in Double OT, 54-52
Following Washington State's victory in last week's Apple Cup rivalry, Friday night's matchup with San Jose State had the makings of a trap game for the Cougars. However, Jake Dickert's team were able to make they plays they needed, when they needed, and sneak past San Jose State in Pullman in a game that epitomized #Pac12AfterDark.
John Mateer was responsible for five touchdowns, four through the air and one on the ground, with two interceptions. Mateer led the Cougar offense to 627 yards of production. WSU's defense also forced four total turnovers in a double overtime win where the final score was 52-54. Both teams converted all six of their respective red zone possessions into points.
The Cougars move to 4-0 on the season and now await a road matchup with Boise State on Saturday, September 28.
In the first half, things looked to be going well for WSU, offensively. Mateer engineered three long touchdown drives, plus another that ended in a 36-yard field goal by Dean Janikowski.
What really hurt the Cougars throughout the game were explosive plays allowed to the SJSU offense. The Spartans scored a 66-yard touchdown on their first possession. Long completions by former WSU quarterback Emmett Brown became a regular occurrence setting up another touchdown drive late in the second quarter. Washington State took a 24-17 lead into halftime.
In the second half, SJSU got right back to breaking off explosive plays. On the first possession of the third quarter, Brown found receiver Nick Nash for a 43-yard completion that set up a red zone touchdown to tie it at 24-24. Mateer would throw an interception on the ensuing possession, which SJSU's Jordan Cobbs returned into WSU's red zone. Brown would eventually punch it in from the one-yard line to take the lead.
The Spartans extended their lead to 38-24 to end the third quarter with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended in Floy Chalk's second rushing touchdown of the day.
Mateer and the Cougars quickly bounced back with a touchdown drive that put Kyle Williams over the 100-yard receiving mark for the second time this season and saw Williams catch a touchdown for the first time in two weeks.
Down 38-31, the Cougar defense would pick up a fourth down stop with just under eight minutes remaining, and Mateer would quickyly find Josh Meredith for a 36-yard score. Janikowski would miss the extra point, but the Cougar defense would snag a critical interception on the ensuing possession and set up a two-play, 32-yard touchdown drive with a failed two-point conversion attempt to take the lead at 43-38.
Inside the final two minutes, the Spartans would mount a 72-yard touchdown drive to take the lead on touchdown pass from Brown to TreyShun Hurry with 26 seconds left and a successful two-point conversion.
Just when it looked like it was over for the Cougars, Janikowski nailed a 52-yard field goal to send things to overtime.
Both offenses then traded interceptions to go to a second overtime. WSU had the ball first in the second overtime, which the Cougs capitalized on with a Dylan Paine seven-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point conversion by Mateer. SJSU scored a touchdown on their next possession, but were stopped short of reaching the end zone for the two-point conversion, ending the game.
The win marked the first overtime game for WSU since 2017 and the first time that WSU started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons since 1906-1907.
