Jake Dickert's Message To Washington State Fans Ahead of Saturday's Apple Cup
Washington State sports have never had too much of a problem getting fans to show up in Seattle. As the Apple Cup heads to Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, plenty of crimson and gray is expected to be present in the stands again.
All throughout the summer and the fall, WSU head football coach Jake Dickert has stressed the importance of fan investment, financial or otherwise, to secure the future of the program following the Pac-12's reduction to two members. Dickert stressed in his media availability this week how important it will be for fans to be seen and engaged during a rivalry game at a neutral site on national TV against an opponent that reached the national championship game last season.
"Whatever our best is as a fan base, it needs to happen this weekend," Dickert stated. "If you're pissed off from what happened, show up. If you're excited about it, show up. Whatever happens, show up be there, be loud, and show what our best is as Cougs. That's that's all I ask and and hopefully just like from ourf ootball players, we'll deliver every chance we get."
The 116th Apple Cup kicks off this Saturday on Peacock at 12:30 PM PT.
