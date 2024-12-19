Potential Names To Watch To Replace Jake Dickert As Washington State Head Coach
With Washington State head coach Jake Dickert’s departure for Wake Forest, the Cougars have an opening entering the offseason. The job should draw more than a few attractive names with ties to the program.
Here’s a look at a few candidates who could be a good fit in Pullman for a new era of Coug football.
Jeff Banks – Texas Special Teams Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach/Assistant Head Coach
Texas special teams coordinator Jeff Banks is widely regarded as one of the top special teams’ coordinators in the nation.
The 49-year-old Banks played at Washington State from 1996-1997 and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant under former Cougars’ head coach Mike Price.
Banks is one of the highest-paid coordinators in the nation and Washington State would have to provide a salary that’s worth leaving Austin.
Johnny Nansen – Texas Co-Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
Another Texas assistant who would make sense as a candidate is Longhorns’ co-defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen.
The Samoan-born Nansen played linebacker at Washington State from 1992-1996 and has tremendous ties throughout the West Coast.
Known as arguably the top recruiter in the nation in the Polynesian community, Nansen has assistant coaching stints at Idaho, Washington, USC, UCLA and Arizona – with seven seasons spent as an assistant head coach.
Nansen would make a solid fit, should he desire to take a head coaching job. However, Nansen has a long-standing relationship with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and may choose to stay put.
Steve Spurrier Jr. - Tulsa Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator
Spurrier Jr. spent two seasons at WSU under Mike Leach in 2018 and 2019 as the wide receivers coach. WSU went 11-2 in 2018 and Gardner Minshew was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, leading the nation in completions and finishing the season second in passing yards.
His resume dating back to 1994 also includes productive stops with Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Arizona, Florida, and in the NFL with the Washington franchise.
While Spurrier Jr. has not been a college head before, he does have a pedigree, experience, and a strong knowledge of the offensive concepts that Washington State has found success with in the past.
Ben Arbuckle – Oklahoma Offensive Coordinator
At this point, a long shot, but what would be the ultimate UNO reverse card...
Arbuckle, who was set to lead the offense in Norman, spent the last two seasons as Washington State's offensive coordinator before taking the Sooners’ OC job on December 2.
Arbuckle’s familiarity with the offense and program as a whole would make for a natural transition, but the 29-year-old is still relatively inexperienced, having coached at Western Kentucky and Houston Baptist prior to his time at Washington State.
