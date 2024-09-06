Pro Cougs: Jaylen Watson Leads Kansas City Chiefs in Tackles in Season-Opening Win
Former Washington State Cougars cornerback Jaylen Watson helped lead the defending back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs to their first win of the new season on Thursday night. The Chiefs hosted the Baltimore Ravens and played to a 27-20 result.
Watson led the way for Kansas City with 11 tackles, seven of which were solo stops, and defended a pass in the win.
The Chiefs selected Watson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has contributed as a reserve in each of Kansas City's last two Super Bowl wins. He enters the season atop the Chiefs' depth chart at cornerback after 11 previous starts over the last two seasons, including the playoffs.
Stay tuned for more updated on former Washington State Cougars in the NFL
