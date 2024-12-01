RECAP: Washington State Stumble in Regular Season Finale Against Wyoming, 15-14
The regular season came to a frustrating close for the Washington State Cougars on Saturday, being bested by the Wyoming Cowboys 15-14.
The Cougars converted just one third down on ten attempts, while also failing to convert both of their fourth-down conversion attempts. Washington State totaled 285 yards of offense in the loss, their lowest total of the season.
John Mateer threw one touchdown and ran for one, but also threw an interception and lost a fumble in a result that will surely leave the Cougars eager to redeem themselves in a bowl game in the coming weeks.
The Cougs forced a punt on Wyoming's opening possession. The WSU offense then turned the ball over on downs at Wyoming's 34-yard line.
Fortunately for the Cougs, they made up for that early blunder, forcing another three-and-out. Four plays later, Mateer completed a screen pass to Kyle Williams, who ran in a 37-yard score.
Wyoming answered by taking their time on a ten-play, 52-yard drive that ended in a 40-yard field goal by John Hoyland to close the first quarter.
To start the second quarter, Mateer led the Cougars on a 74-yard touchdown drive. Mateer was able to rush it in from two yards out.
The rest of the first half was a stalemate, until the closing seconds when Hoyland hit a 22-yard field goal to make it 14-6.
The second half started with both teams struggling to find any momentum on the offensive side of the ball. It took until the eight-minute mark for the Cowboys to start a 14-play, 62-yard drive that ended in Hoyland's third field goal, this time banking in off the crossbar from 42 yards away. Those would be the only points of the third quarter.
To start the fourth quarter, Wyoming appeared to be hitting their stride offensively again, until the Cougar defense stripped Evan Svobada of the ball, which Buddah Al-Uqdah recovered and returned into Wyoming territory. However, Washington State were unable to move the ball more than nine yards in four plays and turned it over on downs.
Once again, Wyoming appeared to be moving the ball, but Svobada fumbled again into the hands of Al-Uqdah...but the Cougars could not turn that drive into points either, being forced to punt. That gave Wyoming the ball with 3:39 remaining. The Cowboys used that time to mount an excruciating, 14-play, 90-yard touchdown drive. John Michael Gyllenborg caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Svobada to go ahead. The two-point try was no good.
Washington State had one more chance to move the ball into Wyoming territory, but an under-thrown ball by Mateer fell into the hands of Tyrecus Davis to ice Wyoming's inside the last ten seconds.
Washington State will finish the regular season 8-4, still their best finish to a regular season since the 2018 campaign. The Cougs now must wait until Sunday, December 8 to officially find out which bowl game they'll be playing in.
