PODCAST: What Now For The Pac-12 and Mountain West? Realignment Roundtable
The Pac-12 delivered groundbreaking news just a few days ago by adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State for the 2024 season. There's are several different ways that this story can still unfold.
Are more Mountain West schools next for the Pac-12 to claim? Is Air Force going to jump somewhere else? Will American Athletic Conference schools be claimed by either league? Are more FCS schools actually ready to move up?
Your host Joe Londergan is joined by G5 Football Daily contributing writer Emily Van Buskirk and Eric Henry of 247Sports for a roundtable discussion of what's next for how this shakeup could set up the next wave of conference realignments. Happy football watching!
