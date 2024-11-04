Washington State Cougars On SI

RECRUITING: Washington State Flips 2025 Western Michigan Lineman Commit Liam Vaughan

Joe Londergan

Nov 12, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars helmet sits during a game against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
This past May, 2025 interior offensive line prospect Liam Vaughan of Walled Lake, Michigan verbally committed to the MAC's Western Michigan Broncos. However, Vaughan continued to explore his options, receiving a scholarship offer from Washington State in September and making an official visit in October.

Last week, Vaughan officially announced his decommitment from Western Michigan. Then over the weekend, Vaughan officially announced his commitment to Washington State via X.

247Sports rates Vaughan as a three-star prospect and the #34 overall 2025 prospect in the state of Michigan with a player rating of 84. His measurements are listed at 6'2" and 280 pounds.

Vaughan also had offers from Central Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, and UMass on the FBS side.

Vaughan's first chance to sign his NLI will be December 4, 2024. Watch some of his high school highlights here.

Joe Londergan
