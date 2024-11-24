Washington State Cougars On SI

TAKEAWAYS: #25 Washington State Drop Tight Pac-12 Battle At Oregon State 41-38

Joe Londergan

Nov 23, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback John Mateer (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Washington State Cougars will fall to 8-3 this season following a 41-38 loss to Oregon State in Corvallis Saturday night. The Cougs lose consecutive games for the first time this year after allowing the Beavers to break their own losing streak, which will end at five games.

Adding to the sting of the loss: the Cougars will lose the only official Pac-12 football game of the 2024 season.

Here's what else stood out from Washington State side of the battle.

A Chaotic Fourth Quarter

The Beavs managed to enter the fourth quarter up seven points, 31-24. The Cougs then managed to put together a 75-yard scoring drive in 11 plays, ending with John Mateer powering in a four-yard touchdown rushf. The Cougars took the lead outright a few moments later when Buddah Al-Uqdah returned an interception 29 yards for a score.

At that point, the Beavs came surging back. Oregon State took their time on a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that ate up over eight and a half minutes of clock. That tied the game at 38-38. WSU had a chance to answer, but Kyle Williams lost the fumble in Cougar territory.

That eventually set up Oregon State to make a 55-yard field goal to go ahead with 20 seconds left, which was not enough time for the Cougs to score again.

Another Strong Night For Mateer

Cougars' quarterback John Mateer completed 17 passes on 23 attempts for 250 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also finished as the team's leading rusher with 14 carries for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Mateer found Kyle Williams for a 57-yard score in the third quarter, marking the third consecutive week that the two have connected for a touchdown.

This also marks the fifth consecutive game that Mateer has accounted for at-least four touchdowns. Despite his critical fumble, Mateer was once again the spark for WSU's offense.

Cougs’ Defense Still Needs Work

Oregon State's 314 yards through the air marked the most that the Cougar defense has allowed in a game since the San Jose State win on September 20. It also marked just the second time that the Beavers have thrown for more than 300 yards this year.

Oregon State has struggled to create explosive plays this season, particularly with the pass. However, WSU allowed Oregon State to complete six plays of 20 yards or more via the air on Saturday.

WSU has now allowed more than 400 yards of offense on eight separate occasions this season. The Beavers racked up 484 yards on the evening.

Washington State will close out the regular season on November 30, hosting a Wyoming team that challenged Boise State on Saturday in a 17-13 loss.

