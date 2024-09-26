Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Boise State - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props

Joe Londergan

Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Kyle Thornton (52) celebrate after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Kyle Thornton (52) celebrate after a play against the San Jose State Spartans in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State will look to improve their record to 5-0 this Saturday with trip southeast to face the Boise State Broncos. That game is slated for 7 PM PT on FS1. The Broncos are 2-1 to start the season, have arguably the best running back in the country, and have a famously strong record in home contests. That's probably why Boise is a slight favorite at most major sportsbooks heading into the weekend.

Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.

Spread: Boise State -7.5 (-105) Point Total: O/U 63.5 (O:-112, U:-108) Moneyline: WSU (+220), BSU (-275)

First Quarter Spread: 1.5, First Half Winner: WSU (+180), Boise State (-225), First Quarter Winner: WSU (+146), Boise State (-188)

BetMGM predicts Boise State as the the game's winner with 69.1% confidence. BetMGM also predicts that Boise State will cover the spread with 60.1% confidence.

More Reading Material From On SI

WATCH: Washington State Head Coach Jake Dickert Talks Week 5 Matchup at Boise State

COACHES POLL: Washington State Receives 94 Points, Just Outside Top 25

Washington State Falls One Spot in SP+ Rankings Ahead of Week 5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football