Washington State Football: Best Bets vs Boise State - Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline, Props
Washington State will look to improve their record to 5-0 this Saturday with trip southeast to face the Boise State Broncos. That game is slated for 7 PM PT on FS1. The Broncos are 2-1 to start the season, have arguably the best running back in the country, and have a famously strong record in home contests. That's probably why Boise is a slight favorite at most major sportsbooks heading into the weekend.
Cougar fans looking to place a wager on the game can do so in a variety of ways (depending on the state you're in). See below for the game's spread, projected point total, and moneyline via FanDuel.
Spread: Boise State -7.5 (-105) Point Total: O/U 63.5 (O:-112, U:-108) Moneyline: WSU (+220), BSU (-275)
First Quarter Spread: 1.5, First Half Winner: WSU (+180), Boise State (-225), First Quarter Winner: WSU (+146), Boise State (-188)
BetMGM predicts Boise State as the the game's winner with 69.1% confidence. BetMGM also predicts that Boise State will cover the spread with 60.1% confidence.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.