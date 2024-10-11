Washington State Football: Keys to Victory at Fresno State
On Saturday the Cougars will meet the Bulldogs for the first time since the 2022 LA Bowl.
Washington State is fresh off their bye week and it may have come at the perfect time following the team's first loss of the season, a 45-24 drubbing at the hands of Boise State. Now WSU turns their attention to a Fresno State squad that, like themselves, are trying to rebound from a lopsided defeat. Here's what the Cougs will need to do to avoid a second-straight loss and get back on the right track in Fresno.
Force Keene into Mistakes
Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene has had an up-and-down start to his 2024 campaign. While he has passed for over 1,300 yards and is completing 66.5% of his passes, Keene has struggled with interceptions, tossing six already this year compared to just seven touchdowns. If Washington State wants its best chance at subduing the Fresno State offense, it will need to find a way to get Keene uncomfortable enough to bring that pick total up this weekend.
Bringing consistent pressure will play a major role in that department. The Bulldogs have allowed 10 sacks for 88 lost yards this season but WSU has only registered five of their own on defense. Guys like Andrew Edson and the rest of the defensive end group will need to turn up the heat in the trenches and get Fresno State's O-line fatigued. If that happens, the odds of getting to Keene and making him make mistakes later in the game goes up.
Don't Let Dalena Get Hot
The Bulldogs offense has been boom-or-bust so far this year as has receiver Mac Dalena. Against FCS Sacramento State back in Week 2 Dalena went off for 235 yards and a week later he caught two touchdowns against New Mexico State. He's had quiet games also, though, only hauling in three passes for 47 yards against UNM and not doing much more last week against UNLV. Washington State has to make sure this Saturday is one of the softer showings for Dalena and limit the damage from Fresno State's leading pass-catcher.
DBs Stephen Hall and Ethan O'Connor will be tasked with covering Dalena and both have proven this year that they're up to the job. The pair has accounted for three interceptions, five PBUs and 39 combined stops. Redshirt senior Tyson Durant (one INT, two PBUs) is also in the mix for the Cougars secondary so between the three of them there has to be an answer for #0 on the other side or it could be a long night.
Continue Stellar Ball Security
Fresno State's opposition this year is fumbling the ball at a pretty high clip, averaging over one cough up per game. Washington State cannot allow itself to be a part of that statistic this Saturday and, fortunately for the Cougs, they've done a solid job so far this season of avoiding that type of turnover in specific, fumbling the ball just once and not losing it.
In order for that to continue it comes down to the basics here and shouldn't be much of a worry for WSU ball carriers. QB John Mateer along with running backs Wayshawn Parker and Leo Pulalasi have done a terrific job and simply not putting the ball on the turf in 2024. If they can keep that up for another week, chances are good the Cougars leave California with their fifth win in hand.
