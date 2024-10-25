Washington State Football: Keys to Victory at San Diego State
Already bowl eligible and off to their best start since 2018, Washington State (6-1) is looking to keep things rolling this weekend on the road at San Diego State. The Aztecs (3-3) have won two straight and have only lost once in their own building this fall. It's a contest that WSU should still win but, as always, there are a handful of things they'll have to do right if they want to come out on top and snag their seventh win on Saturday evening.
Stay Stout Up Front
Washington State's offensive line is about to see perhaps the best pass rusher it will face all season with Trey White on the other side. White has been sensational for the Aztecs so far in 2024, notching 11 sacks,15 tackles for loss and six QB hits in the team's first six games. This, of course, means that he needs to be a top priority for the guys up front in order to keep signal-caller John Mateer on his feet. White has been a terror this year and WSU cannot allow him to continue to be on Saturday.
It likely will take some double teams to keep White at bay. Guards Brock Dieu and Rodrick Tialavea will have their hands full as will center Devin Kylany, It will take a total team effort in the trenches to slow down San Diego State's star sophomore but it will be a must if the Cougars want to give their offense the best chance possible.
Slow Down Cooper
It won't just be WSU's offensive line that has the tall task of containing a heavy-hitter. The Cougs defense, likewise, will need to have an answer for Aztecs running back Marquez Cooper. Through six contests, Cooper is averaging 111.7 yards per contest and has found the end zone six times. With 151 carries this season, its clear by this point that San Diego State's offense will run largely through Cooper's abilities in the run game and the Cougars defense will need to be ready to stop the rushing attack early and often.
Fortunately for Washington State, it's something they've been pretty solid at so far. The Cougars defense has held five of its last six opponents (Boise State and Ashton Jeanty being the lone exception) to under 150 yards on the ground. Last week against Hawaii the unit was terrific, keeping the Rainbow Warriors to 104 rushing yards and not allowing a score by way of the run. Linebacker Kyle Thornton and company need a repeat performance against Cooper because he's more than capable of making defenses pay.
Avoid Penalties
One thing San Diego State's opponents have struggled with all season is the penalty monster. In the Aztecs three wins this year, their foes were flagged on average nearly ten times in those games. In their three losses? That average dips to under eight. The formula is pretty clear: if WSU can steer clear of fouls then it will have a good chance.
This is something the Cougs have struggled with, at least partially, in recent weeks. After only getting penalized 14 times through the first three games, Washington State has accumulated 34 in the four outings since. That trend needs to stop on Saturday, especially seeing as this contest will be a road one. Things will be hard enough as is and they can't afford to make it even more difficult with flags.
