Washington State Football: Keys to Victory vs. San Jose State
The Cougars are looking to stay unbeaten on the 2024 season as they return home to host San Jose State this Friday night. The Spartans, likewise, are 3-0 meaning that someone is going to see their unblemished record come to an end this weekend. If Washington State doesn't want it to be them they'll need to the following when SJSU rolls in.
Avoid Emotional Letdown
The Cougs won last week's Apple Cup in about as dramatic of fashion as there is with that huge defensive stand in the waning seconds. A win like that over the rival is, obviously, excellent for the program but sometimes those sorts of victories come with a different sort of price tag in the week following. Especially since this will be a short week for WSU, the Cougars need to mentally be ready and move on from the big win over Washington.
Coming in deflated at home might prove to be costly against a Spartans team that is also riding in off a big win. They may not ping on the radar as much as a team like Washington did but this San Jose State bunch has plenty of weapons of their own and could be trouble if the Cougs come into Friday night still riding the high of the UW win.
Shut Down Nash
As far as the Xs and Os go, if the Cougars can't find an answer for receiver Nick Nash, it's going to be a very long night. Last week Nash was unstoppable in San Jose State's win over Kennesaw State and practically accounted for all of the Spartans offense through the air. He caught 17 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Washington State's defense can ill afford allowing the senior a repeat of that performance.
Fortunately for WSU, the defensive backfield has risen to the occasion several times already this season and has the tools to... at the very least... slow down Nash. DB Stephen Hall has been the playmaker in the secondary so far in 2024, making 17 stops, knocking away two passes and recording a pick. Redshirt freshman Ethan O'Connor has also made an early name for himself with an interception and two PBUs of his own. Hall or O'Connor (likely both) will need to blanket Nash and limit the passes that get into his hands.
Let Mateer Be Himself
The best thing OC Ben Arbuckle can do to help his team's chances this week is simply not overthink this thing. Quarterback John Mateer has done a masterful job under center thus far in both the passing and running game. When he has the space and play calling to work within his comfort zone, he makes dynamite things happen for the offense. Mateer leads the team in rushing right now with 314 yards and four touchdowns and that's on top of 712 yards and seven scores he has throwing.
He has been excellent at spreading it around to his playmakers and there are several on the outside for WSU currently. Kris Hutson, Kyle Williams and Josh Meredith have all been impactful in the passing attack. Mateer has made it happen for all three with his ability to find the open guy and get it there when the opportunity presents itself. This really is a case of "don't fix what isn't broken" and if the Cougars coaching staff continues to let Mateer operate as he has been, they should be just fine.
