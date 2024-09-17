Week 4 - San José State @ Washington State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
The Washington State Cougars are off to a 3-0 start after an upset victory against the Washington Huskies in the first September edition of the Apple Cup. Now, The Cougars prepare for their first of eight Mountain West Conference opponents. The San José State Spartans bring an exciting brand of offensive football to the conversation that should make for a intriguing game.
Here's everything you need to know about the showdown at Gesa Field.
Washington State Cougars (3-0, 0-0 Pac-12/Independent) vs. San José State Spartans (3-0, 1-0 Mountain West)
Date: Friday, September 20
Time: 7 PM PT
Location: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium - Pullman, Washington
TV: The CW
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: WSU -13.5 on FanDuel
San José State's Biggest Weapon
Through three games, Spartans wide receiver Nick Nash leads the nation in touchdown catches (6), receiving yards (485), total receptions (34), and receptions per game (11.3). The former quarterback can be used in variety of ways, including trick plays. He has one touchdown pass so far this season. Keeping tabs on #3 will be a priority for the Cougar defense on Friday.
A Familiar Face Under Center
San Jose State's current starting quarterback is a former Cougar in redshirt sophomore Emmett Brown. Brown redshirted his first season at WSU in 2022, then appeared in one game in the 2023 season, completing two passes for 14 yards and an interception.
This season at SJSU, Brown has completed 63 passes on 104 attempts for 915 yards and nine touchdowns, with two interceptions.
“It’s cool to see," Jake Dickert said this week of Brown immediate success. "He's an ultimate competitor. He wants to play and I'm glad to see him getting a chance to do that.”
More Passing, More Rhythm
Through the first three weeks, Washington State's running game has served them very well. However, Dickert iterated this week that getting back to success in the passing game will be better for them in the long run. Quarterback John Mateer is 37-for-70 through the air thus far, with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Dickert also noted his desire to involved star receiver Kyle Williams more in the passing game. Williams has just eight catches through the first three games of the season, though three of those catches were touchdowns.
