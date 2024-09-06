Washington State Football: Keys to Victory vs. Texas Tech
Washington State will look to start the season 2-0 as it takes on Texas Tech on Saturday.
Both WSU and Texas Tech have begun their 2024 campaings 1-0 but both wins last week came in drastically different fashion against FCS opponents. While the Cougars romped visiting Portland State 70-30, the Red Raiders has to scratch and claw just to survive upset-minded Abilene Christian in overtime. Now, as the Cougs prepare to host Texas Tech this weekend, they're looking for a second straight home win. In order to get it, though, they'll have to do the following:
Find Success in the Air
The Red Raiders struggled mightily against ACU's passing attack last week, surrendering 506 yards through the air. Wildcats quarterback Maverick Mclvor diced the Red Raiders to the tune of nine yards per attempt and found the end zone three times by way of the throw and thus the blueprint has been laid out for WSU signal caller John Mateer.
Mateer had his own big day against PSU last Saturday, throwing for 352 yards and a whopping five touchdowns. If he can replicate that performance this time around, then the Cougars chances increase greatly. Mateer will need to utilize the targets he did last week, namely Kyle Williams and Kris Hutson, each of which eclipsed the 100-yard mark against the Vikings and notched scores.
Slow Down Tahj Brooks
Running back Tahj Brooks has been a wrecking ball for the Red Raiders offense as of late and picked up right where he left off last season in Week 1. Brooks accumulated 153 rush yards on 27 carries last weekend and was the primary reason ACU's defense got worn down in the later stages of that contest. If WSU's defense wants to stay in it both physically and on the scoreboard, stopping Brooks has to be top priority.
Enter Kyle Thornton. The Cougars star linebacker was quiet in the team's first game but can't afford to be this time. Bodying up Brooks is not a task for just anyone and #52 seems the most apt for the job but the responsibility also can't be his alone. Fellow linebacker Parker McKenna, who authored five stops last week, will play a role here too.
Win the Third Down Battle
It might seem obvious but if WSU can keep the chains moving and, thus keep the ball out of Texas Tech's hands, then good things will happen. Abilene Christian went 11-of-16 on third down last week and won the time of possession battle. The Red Raiders themselves, however, were also solid on third down, converting over half of their tries. It was a stat that ultimately made a big difference in the eventual outcome.
Mateer and company have to stay ahead of the sticks and get themselves into manageable third down scenarios. In short yardage the playbook becomes wide open for guys like running back Wayshawn Parker or even Mateer himself to keep drives alive with their legs. Parker averaged 12 yards a pop against PSU and Mateer carried it twice, both for big gains.
