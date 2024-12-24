Who is Washington State Holiday Bowl QB Zevi Eckhaus?
Washington State finds itself in a situation that has become quite common in college football this time of year: a different QB will be under center for the Cougs' bowl game because of the transfer portal.
John Mateer, who guided the Cougs to their 8-4 record, is now at Oklahoma, but the season isn't quite over. Stepping up in his place against Syracuse for the bowl game will be backup Zevi Eckhaus.
Who is the Culver City native and just what will the Cougars offense have with him when he steps on the field this Friday?
Eckhaus, a senior, transferred into the program last offseason from Bryant University, where he lit things up for the Bulldogs for three seasons. During his three years with Bryant he threw for over 8,500 yards, ran for another 760, accounted for 80 total touchdowns and had a completion percentage of 62%. He took home several FCS accolades, including the 2023 Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for the coveted Jerry Rice Award, given annually to the best freshman at the FCS level.
Standing at 6'0" and weighing in at an even 200 pounds, Eckhaus is stout for a quarterback, but he can sling it. When given time to set his feet, Eckhaus can deliver the ball practically anywhere on the field and does so accurately. He is strong and his passes have zip meaning that his receivers often need to get both hands on the ball to corral throws, especially in close quarters. He can throw a deep ball with the best of them but his assets aren't limited to just his arm.
His decision making as a passer has shown steady improvement throughout his college career. As a sophomore he struggled with interceptions, throwing 15. That number fell by more than half during his junior season while both his touchdown and completion percentage figures increased significantly. Although the sample size is very small thus far in 2024, Eckhaus has not thrown a pick yet this season.
Eckhaus can make plays with his legs when need be as well, whether that means full-on runs of his own or scrambling to extend plays. Although he can't quite move like Mateer, his ability to make things happen in the ground game will still be huge for Washington State's offense and should prevent things from getting one-dimensional. Eckhaus has been known to bowl through smaller defenders when he gets a head of steam. He will not shy away from calling his own number in short-yardage situations.
Eckhaus competed with Mateer for the starting job back in August and brings a lot of the same attributes to the table as Mateer did. He saw limited action this fall, appearing in two games and attempting just seven passes. One of those throws, however, did go for a touchdown.
His Holiday Bowl start will be his first since November of 2023, a game in which he tied a Bryant school record with six touchdown passes and threw for nearly 400 yards.
