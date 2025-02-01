Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State's Kyle Williams Named Among Reese's Senior Bowl Practice Standouts

Joe Londergan

Jan 30, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team wide receiver Kyle Williams of Washington State (11) works through drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Following the conclusion of his college playing days with the Washington State Cougars, wide receiver Kyle Williams hadn't quite convinced national media that he was one of the nation's top wide receivers. He did quite a bit to change that this week during practices for the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

Williams was named by NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah as one of his top 12 standouts from the week of practices leading up to Saturday's game.

"I knew Williams had good speed, but what impressed me in practice was the polish he showed in his release. He created separation throughout the week and caught the ball well. He’s put himself in the mix to be drafted on Day 2 and he should benefit from this receiver class not being quite as strong as others we have seen in recent years. Williams helped himself a lot." -- Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Williams helped the Cougars to an 8-5 record in 2024, catching 70 passes for 1198 yards with 14 touchdowns. The Los Angeles native's totals were second-most touchdown catches in Washington State history for a single season and the fourth-most receiving yards.

He will have another opportunity in the Senior Bowl game itself, scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at 11:30 AM PT//2:30 PM ET on NFL Network.

If Williams is selected in April's NFL Draft, he would be the first Washington State wide receiver to be drafted since 2020 (Dezmon Patton, Round 6, Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and just the seventh since the year 2000.

Which NFL squad would be the ideal fit for Kyle Williams?

Joe Londergan
