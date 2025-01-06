Washington State To Introduce Jimmy Rogers In Press Conference on January 9
A new era of Washington State football begins in 2025 after the hire of new head coach Jimmy Rogers.
Rogers will be officially introduced to the media this week on Thursday, January 9. Rogers is scheduled for a 2 PM press conference in the Alger Family Club Room on the second floor of Martin Stadium/Gesa Field in Pullman.
Rogers begins his time as the 35th head coach in Washington State football history. The former South Dakota State head coach replaces Jake Dickert, who resigned from the position in December to become the new head coach at Wake Forest University.
In two seasons as the head coach of SDSU, Rogers accumulated a record of 27-3 and won the 2023 FCS national championship. Rogers also helped the Jackrabbits to the 2022 FCS title as their defensive coordinator under now-retired head coach John Stiegelmeier.
Stiegelmeier stated his endorsement for Rogers' hire noting "He is a passionate, hardworking leader that will demand more of himself than those he leads."
Rogers' first game as WSU's head coach will be August 30 against the Idaho Vandals at Gesa Field.
