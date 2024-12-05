WATCH: Jake Dickert Breaks Down Washington State's 2025 Early Signees
The Washington State Cougars football program officially announced 23 signees for their 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The class of the newest Cougars comes from all over the country, with ten that will enroll early and participate in spring practices.
Head coach Jake Dickert was excited to welcome his new players following an eight-win regular season and as the program prepares for more transition in the new year.
NOTES
-"These guys are winners. 21 of these guys are in the playoffs. 15 of these guys are team captains. And I believe in winning. There's a culture to it, there's an understanding to it, and a bunch of them are from some of the best high schools really across the country, totaling nine different states."
-Six defensive backs are part of the class, the most of any position group, which Dickert noted was a major priority for the recruiting staff this cycle.
-Recruiting a dual-threat quarterback in Steele Pizzella was intentional, to combat the changing times of college football and keep opposing defenses on their toes. "Steele is sharp as they come...In this style of our spread attack, you got to be able to have a quarterback that can create."
-On early enrollees: "In ten years, everyone will come in January. I think we need to get to an NFL model. We need to stop being tied to an academic calendar. That's what causes all these problems."
