Week 15 Bowl Projections Send Washington State To Holiday Bowl
The Washington State Cougars have concluded their regular season with a record of 8-4. A three-game losing streak isn't how Jake Dickert's team wanted the schedule to end, but that's the reality that WSU finds themselves in. However, the Cougars will have a chance to redeem themselves with a bowl game in a few short weeks.
Following the completion of Week 14 of the college football season, ESPN bowl season experts Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both project WSU to play in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium. In that case, the Cougs would face an ACC team.
For the 2024 and 2025 season, the Holiday Bowl and the Las Vegas bowl will share second pick of the bowl eligible teams from the current Pac-12 schools (only WSU) and recently departed Pac-12 schools who would not make the College Football Playoff.
Bonagura projects Syracuse to be the Cougars' opponent, while Schlabach projects the Clemson Tigers.
Washington State have already won inside Snapdragon Stadium once this year, a 29-26 win over San Diego State on October 26.
The Cougs have made four previous appearances in the Holiday Bowl: 2017, 2016, 2003, and 1981. They're 1-3 in those contests, with their only win coming against Texas in 2003.
Bowl selections are expected to made official on Sunday, December 8.
