WATCH: Jake Dickert Mulls Performance in Senior Day Loss To Wyoming, Transfer Portal
Washington State ended their regular season with a record of 8-4 over the weekend, dropping a one-point game to the Wyoming Cowboys. It was a successful overall season for the Cougars, but a three-game losing streak against sub-.500 teams is not what anybody inside the Cougar expected or wanted.
Head coach Jake Dickert met with the media postgame on where they need to go from here, heading into bowl season. Watch the full presser below.
- "I think biggest thing is found ways to lose a game, not ways to win a game. You know, whether that's penalties, whether it's not converting on sudden changes, whether it's holding on special teams and obviously playing really well defensively and probably until the last play, you know to be honest with you. And they had John under duress, we could never get ahead of the chains, never establish a run game, not very many explosive plays besides the early one with Kyle. And to be shut out of the second half is just really disappointing."
-"I don't care who you play. You can't go out there and not execute your job and make sure that we're staying ahead of the chains, and obviously defensively getting some stops. But it wasn't good team
football the last three weeks and that's what it takes to win football games."
-On the upcoming opening of the transfer portal: "Loyalty is important, you know. It is. And treating these kids right, developing these kids right, show them that we can take them to where they want to go in the long haul. I think that's very important. You can do everything you want to do right here from Washington State."
