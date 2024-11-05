WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's Utah State Matchup in Week 11
The 7-1 Washington State Cougars are back from a bye week this Saturday against a 2-6 Aggies team. The Cougars are still looking to improve their resume for a desirable bowl game and possibly, if they get a lot of help, sneak into the College Football Playoff.
Head coach Jake Dickert met with local media this week to discuss that matchup and what's ahead for his group in the final month of the season.
NOTES
-Dickert noted his excitement for the start of men's and women's basketball in Pullman.
-On the finalized 2025 schedule: "Hasn't gotten a ton of my attention now. I'm just glad we have one and some attack points and I know it has everything it needs to get us to where we want to go and I think that's the main point."
-On John Mateer: "We're a quarterback driven offense and he does everything that we need him to do to have success. So he just needs to be himself, keep getting better and keep growing and keep demanding excellence around him because he can't do it himself."
-On winning four one-score games this season: "I mean just it's finding a way to win. It's all designed throughout history that at the end of the day, it's about winning. I think last year's team on the other side of the state you know proved that. Sometimes it's ugly and you just got to find a way, but that's what really good teams do and that's what we've been able to do this year."
More Reading Material From On SI
Washington State Drop 5 Spots in SP+ Rankings Entering Week 11
Four Teams the Pac-12 Could Target for Continued Expansion
RECRUITING: Washington State Flips 2025 Western Michigan Lineman Commit Liam Vaughan