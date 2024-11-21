Week 13 - Washington State @ Oregon State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
The Washington State Cougars are looking to quickly move past a 38-35 loss to New Mexico last weekend. While WSU are understandably frustrated with their performance, they're very much in a better place than this week's opponent.
The Cougars will travel to Corvallis, Oregon this week to face a 4-6 Oregon State Beavers team riding a five-game losing streak. Here are the main things you need to know about the Cougs' quick trip west.
Washington State Cougars (8-2, Pac-12/Independent) @ Oregon State Beavers (4-6, Pac-12/Independent)
Date: Saturday, November 23
Time: 4 PM PT // 7 PM ET
Location: Reser Stadium - Corvallis, Oregon
TV: The CW
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: Washington State -13.5 (-104) on FanDuel
Storylines
Kyle Williams' Hot Streak
Much has been made of quarterback John Mateer's start to the season, and deservedly so. However, It shouldn't be overlooked how good wide receiver Kyle Williams has been, especially in the last two weeks. In that span, Williams has 14 catches for 236 yards and six touchdowns. He becomes the first player in Washington State history with three touchdown catches in back-to-back games.
With 11 total touchdown catches this season, Williams is second in the nation in that category. One more touchdown catch will put him in the top ten in terms of career touchdown receptions in WSU history.
In and Out of the National Rankings
Heading into last weekend, Washington State were in the top 25 in all three major rankings, including reaching the #18 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. Thanks to that three-point loss at an unranked New Mexico team, the possibility of WSU getting an at-large playoff bid is basically dead. The Cougars are out of the CFP top 25 this week as well as the Coaches Poll, but still find themselves at the #25 spot in the AP Poll.
Chasing The 2018 Team
The Cougs' at 8-2 are still off to their best start to a season since the 2018 campaign where they finished 11-2 and won the Alamo Bowl. 2018 also marked the most recent bowl win for the Cougs. It's appropriate considering the comparisons of many of this year's players to Cougs from that group (Mateer to Gardner Minshew, Wayshawn Parker to Max Borghi, etc). Regardless, this year's group are already the winningest Cougar team since the end of the Mike Leach era.
