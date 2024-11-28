Week 14 - Washington State vs. Wyoming: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
The Cougs will host the Wyoming Cowboys this Saturday, honoring 17 members of the senior class. Jake Dickert's current club are looking to rebound from a three-point loss to Oregon State last week. In the process, they'll have to get past Dickert's former team.
Heavy favorites heading into the Thanksgiving weekend contest, Washington State are looking to get to the nine-win mark for the first time since 2018.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Washington State Cougars (8-3, Pac-12/Independent) vs. Wyoming Cowboys (2-9, 2-5 Mountain West Conference)
Date: Saturday, November 30
Time: 3:30 PM PT // 6 PM ET
Location: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium - Pullman, Washington
TV: The CW
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: Washington State -17.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Cooper Mathers' Stellar Season
Over the course of the 2024 season, senior tight end Cooper Mathers has been put himself in the right places at the right times - particularly in the red zone. Mathers broke a program record with six touchdown catches this season, most by a tight end in WSU history. With seven touchdown catches in his college career, he is also one short of tying the program record for career touchdown catches by a tight end. One of the seniors being honored this week, Mathers has 13 catches for 196 yards through 11 games.
Taking The Cowboys Seriously
2-9 obviously isn't where Wyoming football planned on being at this point in Jay Sawvell's first season as head coach. It hasn't been for lack of trying. The Cowboys have been on the losing end of four one-score games this season, including last week against #11 Boise State in a 17-13 result.
Wyoming held superstar Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty to 19 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown. For comparison, Jeanty ran wild against the Cougs with 26 carries for 259 yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys are still playing with plenty of pride and could present a problem for John Mateer, Wayshawn Parker, and the rest of the offense.
Last Home Game For The Seniors
These are the 17 seniors that will be honored this saturday as they take the field at Martin Stadium for the last time: DB Tyson Durant, EDGE Andrew Edson, DB Kapena Gushiken, K Dean Janikowski, EDGE Nusi Malani, TE Cooper Mathers, WR Kyle Maxwell, DB Tanner Moku, DB Cole Norah, OL Esa Pole, TE Billy Riviere III, EDGE Quinn Roff, LB Wesley Steiner, LB Kyle Thornton, EDGE Syrus Webster, DB Jerrae Williams, and WR Kyle Williams.
"At the end of the day, these kids have really honored what it's like to wear that logo," Dickert said of that group this week. "So honor them by showing up and support them this weekend...Everyone in our region, show up for these guys. I think it's going to be really important."
