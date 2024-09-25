Week 5 - Washington State @ Boise State: How To Watch, Preview, Time, Storylines
This weekend, the Washington State Cougars put their 4-0 record on the line in a battle with the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos have a 2-1 record to start the year with wins over Georgia Southern and Portland State.
Both teams have showcased high-octane offenses to start the season, including phenomenal performances from WSU quarterback John Mateer and BSU running back Ashton Jeanty. In the end, it may come down to a few key defensive stops.
Here's everything you need to know about one of the biggest matchups in the Pacific Northwest this season.
Washington State Cougars (4-0, Pac-12/Independent) @ Boise State Broncos (2-1, 0-0 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, September 28
Time: 7 PM PT
Location: Albertsons Stadium - Boise, Idaho
TV: FS1
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: Boise State -7.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
First Meeting Since 2017
Saturday will mark the first meeting between the Cougs and Broncos since 2018. Mike Leach's Cougs won that matchup 47-44 while the Broncos won the 2017 game 31-28. Washington State won the first four matchups from 1997-2001, now leading the all-time series 5-1.
Mateer's Fantastic Start
Washington State quarterback John Mateer won the starting job in fall camp and has made the most of his opportunities. Through four games, Mateer has thrown for 1102 yards with 11 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. The Little Elm, Texas product has also totaled 425 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns. He ranks in the top ten in FBS this season in touchdown passes, yards per completion, total offense, rushing touchdowns by a quarterback, and missed tackles forced by a quarterback.
Can the Cougs Stop Jeanty?
Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty is averaging 195 yards on the ground per game to start the season with nine rushing touchdowns. While he has not been a major factor in the passing game just yet, he certainly was last year for the Broncos with 569 yards and five touchdowns through the air.
Despite playing in only three games when the majority of FBS teams have played four, Jeanty is second in the nation in rushing yards with 586 heading into this matchup.
Jake Dickert made it clear this week that keeping Jeanty contained is absolutely critical to his team's hopes for a 5-0 start.
"He's got one of the best stiff arms I've seen in a long time so if you think you're going to tackle him above the waist, it's just like, it's not happening, Dickert noted.
