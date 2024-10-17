Week 8 - Washington State vs. Hawaii Football: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
It's homecoming week in Pullman, Washington as Jake Dickert, John Mateer, and the Cougars look to pick up their sixth win and bowl eligibility. To do so, they'll have to get through a Hawaii team that Dickert has praised for their exemplary effort and dangerous offensive pace.
Here's everything you need to know about the latest chapter in Washington State's football season.
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-4, 0-2 Mountain West) @ Washington State Cougars (5-1, Pac-12/Independent) @
Date: Saturday, October 19
Time: 12:30 PM PT, 3:30 PM ET
Location: Gesa Field - Pullman, Washington
TV: The CW
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: Washington State -18.5 on FanDuel
Storylines
Hawaii's Current Form
Timmy Chang's program enters this contest on a two-game losing streak with no wins over another FBS program this season. It's not been all bad, however, with two of the Warriors' losses this season coming by three points, keeping most opposing offenses to limited production. In particular, Hawaii leads the Mountain West in scoring defense (20.5) and total defense (332.8). Last week against now-#15 Boise State, the Warriors held Heisman contender Ashton Jeanty to a season-low of seven yards per carry on 31 carries.
Hawaii also have one of the more proactive passing games in the Mountain West, throwing the ball more than 40 times per game. Quarterback Brayden Schager leads the MWC in passing yards per game with 265.3.
WSU Hoping For More Points
In each of their last two games, Washington State have failed to score more than 25 points. One was a loss to Boise State, one was a narrow win over Fresno State that was helped along by a late interception return for a touchdown.
In order to help solve this issue, there are two things that likely need to happen. For one, Washington State needs to execute better in the red zone. The Cougars have made 25 trips into the red zone and turned 21 of those trips into points, but only 16 of those trips have turned into touchdowns. Second, finding success in the running game earlier on will be a priority.
"Everything stems from running the football," Dickert said this week. "You know, I think we had nine tailback touches before you know midway through the fourth quarter [at Fresno State]. So we've addressed it we've talked about it, it's got to be part of our identity."
Secure that Bowl Game
Last season, Washington State reached five wins, but lost seven of their last eight games to miss the postseason. Throughout the last two-to-three weeks, Dickert and multiple players have commented in some form that they are actively looking to avoid falling into habits that led to their finish last season. Winning this game would likely allow just about everybody with a stake in Cougar football to breathe a bit easier. WSU's most recent bowl appearance was in 2022 and their most recent bowl win was in 2018.
