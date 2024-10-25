Washington State Cougars On SI

Freshman Tomas Thrastarson Is an Underrated Piece For Cougars' Future

The guard from Thorlakshofn, Iceland was a standout on his U20 national team.

One of three players from overseas on this Washington State roster, guard Tomas Thrastarson, signed on May 21 on 2024 from Thorlakshofn, Iceland, is a player that could have a higher ceiling than expected despite not having a super high recruiting ranking. Given that the Cougars may not recruit in the highest bracket of talent in the country, it's important that they hit on these international prospects and turn them into valuable players, something that David Riley is focused on doing.

Given a two-star ranking by 247 Sports, Thrastarson was one of the top players for Iceland's U20 national team scored 114 points over seven games in FIBA international play, doing so efficiently as well by averaging an impressive 1.19 points per shot according to Synergy Sports. He also has a degree of playmaking chops, dishing 23 dimes over these seven games and helping to facilitate the Icelandic offense.

He shot 52.7% from the field over these seven games, including a true shooting rate of 64.1%. On two-point attempts, he hit 29 of 44 from inside the arc, and on threes, he shot 33.3% on 30 attempts. An underrated athlete, Thrastarson on film had displayed some speed and dexterity, in addition to a solid handle. In the Icelandic league, he often hit step-back threes as well as driving the basket and finishing at the rim.

He displayed a flurry of dribble moves as well, and though he was not playing against the best competition, he managed to put together a solid career in overseas play in his native country. As far as his role on Washington State, he will likely be a fourth-string guard behind Nate Calmese, Parker Gerrits, and Isaiah Watts. He may not see the floor a ton this season, and a redshirt could be in play for the 6-foot-6 prospect.

