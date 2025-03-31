GAMEDAY - Washington State MBB vs. Georgetown - Time, Channel, Odds, Notes
Washington State and Georgetown will meet on the hardwood for the first time ever on Monday night as part of the first College Basketball Crown tournament. The action kicks off in Las Vegas following David Riley's first season at the helm in Pullman.
Here's everything you need to know about WSU's first postseason opportunity of the Riley era.
Georgetown (17-15) vs. Washington State (19-14 overall)
Date: Monday, March 31
Time: 8 p.m. PT // 11 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada
Betting Info via BetMGM
Spread: Georgetown -3.5 (-102), Washington State +3.5 (-118)
Point Total: Over 159.5 (-115), Under 159.5 (-105)
Moneyline: Georgetown (-155), Washington State (+125)
NOTES
-WSU leading scorer and point guard Nate Calmese entered the transfer portal last week, alongside guards Isaiah Watts and Marcus Wilson. The Cougs will be thin in the backcourt as a result.
-Defense is a top priority for the Cougars this season. WSU led the WCC with 163 blocks, led by ND Okafor with 39.
-The winner of this matchup will advance to a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, where they will play the winner of Monday evening's game between Nebraska and Arizona State.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
