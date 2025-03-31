Washington State Cougars On SI

GAMEDAY - Washington State MBB vs. Georgetown - Time, Channel, Odds, Notes

Joe Londergan

Nov 21, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward ND Okafor (22) is called for a charge on his drive against Eastern Washington Eagles guard Andrew Cook (9) in the second half at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Washington State Cougars won 96-81. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; Spokane, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars forward ND Okafor (22) is called for a charge on his drive against Eastern Washington Eagles guard Andrew Cook (9) in the second half at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Washington State Cougars won 96-81. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington State and Georgetown will meet on the hardwood for the first time ever on Monday night as part of the first College Basketball Crown tournament. The action kicks off in Las Vegas following David Riley's first season at the helm in Pullman.

Here's everything you need to know about WSU's first postseason opportunity of the Riley era.

Georgetown (17-15) vs. Washington State (19-14 overall)

Date: Monday, March 31

Time: 8 p.m. PT // 11 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, Nevada

Betting Info via BetMGM

Spread: Georgetown -3.5 (-102), Washington State +3.5 (-118)

Point Total: Over 159.5 (-115), Under 159.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Georgetown (-155), Washington State (+125)

NOTES

-WSU leading scorer and point guard Nate Calmese entered the transfer portal last week, alongside guards Isaiah Watts and Marcus Wilson. The Cougs will be thin in the backcourt as a result.

-Defense is a top priority for the Cougars this season. WSU led the WCC with 163 blocks, led by ND Okafor with 39.

-The winner of this matchup will advance to a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, where they will play the winner of Monday evening's game between Nebraska and Arizona State.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: David Riley Previews Washington State's Postseason Matchup Against Georgetown

Pro Cougs: Seattle Seahawks Sign Former Washington State Receiver River Cracraft

Washington State WBB Season Ends At North Dakota State in WNIT

Washington State To Face Georgetown in College Basketball Crown Tournament

Published
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Men's Basketball