Washington State Battles Portland State at Beasley Coliseum in Season Opener
The 2024 college basketball season tips off on Monday, November 4, and the Washington State Cougars have a home game to get things rolling. The Cougars host Portland State at Beasley Coliseum, a game that will tip at 11 P.M. Eastern/8 P.M. Pacific time and be broadcast on ESPN+. Fans will get their first look at new head coach David Riley's team as they play against PSU of the Big Sky Conference.
Last season, the Vikings finished with a 17-15 record, including 8-10 in conference. Their head coach Jase Coburn is in his fourth season, sporting a 28-36 career record at the school. The Cougars are 10-0 all time against Portland State, including 8-0 when playing against each other in Pullman.
The Vikings are down three of last year's four top scorers, including KJ Allen (of Last Chance U: Basketball fame; 13.5 points, 7.4 rebounds), Bobby Harvey (9.1 points), and Jorell Saterfield (8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds), and will be led this year by Isaiah Johnson (9.3 points, 4.8 rebounds) and Ismail Habib (9.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists).
Last season, these two teams played each other to the tune of a 71-61 Washington State victory, led on offense by transfer to Indiana Myles Rice. This year, the Cougars have an entirely new cast of players, including several transfers from Eastern Washington, player brought over when former Eagles head coach David Riley took the Washington State job.
Led on offense by transfer wing and NBA hopeful Cedric Coward, Washington State will have real firepower on the offensive end when combined with players like Cal transfer ND Okafor, Washington transfer Nate Calmese, and fellow Eastern transfers LeJuan Watts and Ethan Price. They were projected to finish fifth in the West Coast Conference coaches' poll, and are looking to outperform expectations playing an entirely different set of teams after the dissolution of the old Pac-12 Conference.
The Cougars are favored by 14.5 points according to DraftKings Sportsbook and are -1100 favorites to win the game against Portland State.
More Reading Material From On SI
Washington State Football Finalizes 2025 Football Schedule
Four Teams the Pac-12 Could Target for Continued Expansion
John Mateer Talks Relationship with Former WSU QBs Cam Ward, Emmett Brown
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.