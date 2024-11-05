Washington State Tops Portland State in Season Opener, 100-92
The Washington State Cougars used a balanced scoring attack to take down the Portland State Vikings on Monday night, 100-92, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington. Head Coach David Riley's debut featured his signature high-level offense, as the Cougars shot 52.6% from the field and 46.9% from three.
Led on offense by NBA hopeful Cedric Coward, who had 23 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists, the Cougars overcame a horrendous start where they trailed 21-4 in the early going to win the game by eight points. They went on a 25-7 run to retake the lead in the first half, 29-28, and didn't surrender their advantage for the rest of the night. Though Portland State kept it fairly close, the game was never really in doubt in the second half.
Washington State had several top-notch offensive performances even outside of Coward's big night. Isaiah Watts scored 20, hitting four threes and going 6-of-6 at the free-throw line. The team's outing was marked by efficiency, as David Riley's system continued to create good looks for every player on the floor. Nate Calmese had 17 points and five assists, while Ethan Price had 16 and seven boards. Dane Erikstrup scored 12 and LeJuan Watts added 11 of his own as the Cougars broke triple digits on the scoreboard.
While impressive, this output shouldn't be terribly surprising considering how many points per game Eastern Washington averaged last year with much of the same DNA as this current Washington State team has. Riley's squad scored over 80 per game in 2023-24, as he hopes to keep this level of offense rolling throughout the season.
For Portland State, Terri Miller Jr. scored 20 points and Qiant Myers added another 14. Isaiah Johnson scored 14 as well on 6-for-8 shooting as Portland State really pushed the pace to answer what the Cougars were able to do all night.
While the offense was elite in this contest, this Washington State team has to improve its defensive prowess, for as good as the scoring will be throughout the season, it's very unlikely they will average 100 points on a nightly basis.
The Cougars' next matchup is against Bradley on November 8 in Pullman.