A Way Too Early Husky Basketball Starting 5 to Consider for 2025-06
Danny Sprinkle's first University of Washington basketball team has some interesting players for sure, but some serious chemistry problems.
While it's early yet, just four games into the season, these Huskies (3-1) haven't showed any inclination to play together, play with a lot of emotion or overwhelm any of the three overmatched opponents they've let hang around Alaska Airlines Arena far too long.
While this sluggish UW program launch has been happening in a fairly empty Alaska Airlines Arena on game night, maybe helping keep the competitive level flat, Sprinkle has done two things: 1) he's strongly suggested lineup changes will be forthcoming until the effort picks up among his current guys; and 2) he's signed three new players who should be hungry contributors once they arrive next season.
While acknowledging that Great Osobor and Company ultimately may figure out how to be a much more productive team than it has showed -- and something other than the .500- level Huskies of the previous three seasons -- it's hard not to envision what kind of lineup Sprinkle could rely on in year two in Montlake.
Consider the following Husky starting five, with the assembled talent so far, subject to change likely in a big way before next season:
Shooting forward -- Signed on Thursday, a 6-foot-11, 195-pound Mady Traore, who previously and briefly started for Maryland and New Mexico State, and now plays for a Texas junior college, will be asked to take over for the 6-foot-8, 250-pound Osobor, now averaging 14.8 points and 13 rebounds per outing. One guy is from France, the other the United Kingdom. One of the attractions to Traore is he shoots the 3 at a 36 percent clip whereas Osobor is at his best at mid-range. We're guessing this new guy might have the best NIL deal among the Huskies once Osobor leaves.
Power forward -- The Huskies have started 6-foot-8, 190-pound sophomore Tyler Harris just once this season, preferring a three-guard lineup much of the time, but that's about to change. The Portland State transfer averages 11 points and 5.8 rebounds while coming off the bench and appears to be motivated to be a team pillar.
Center -- Yes, this guy has eligibility remaining. If he can get his knees to cooperate, Franck Kepnang paired with Traore and Harris could provide a fairly fearsome front line, especially with two 6-foot-11 guys inside. Kepnang, of course, suffered consecutive season-ending knee injuries that required surgery while playing for Mike Hopkins' last two Husky teams and he's sat out two of the Huskies' first four games for Sprinkle while dealing with obvious discomfort.
Point guard -- Newly signed JJ Mandaquit has been described by Sprinkle as possibly "the truest point guard in the country" among the Class of 2025 recruits, which is something he doesn't have right now -- a dedicated playmaker. A two-time national player, the 6-foot-1 Mandaquit should be fearless coming in, ready to accept major responsibilit and presented with opportunity to play right away.
Shooting guard -- Zoom Diallo appears to be a star in the making while he gets comfortable with the college game. The 6-foot-4 freshman has showed plenty of flair and desire, he just gets a little ahead of himself sometimes when running the floor. So far, he's averaging 8 points a game while shooting 50 percent on 24 field-goal attempts. His 3-point shot remains a work in progress. If he lets up at all, the newly signed 6-foot-3 Courtland Muldrew is said to be just like Mandaquit, who is extremely eager to play right away.
