Kevin Green Jr. Becomes Sixth Husky WR To Leave

Eighteen months ago, Kevin Green Jr. suffered a serious knee injury in a University of Washington fall scrimmage, an event witnessed by Husky fans, and the veteran wide receiver gingerly was helped from the field.

As it stands now, he never recovered.

On Thursday, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior from Mission Hills, California, entered the transfer portal, becoming the 20th player to go that route.

Playing for Jedd Fisch at Arizona and the UW, Green went from part-time starter in Tucson to almost totally forgotten in Montlake.

Knee injuries have that effect on some people.

Nothing but love for Seattle 🖤

Green no doubt had high hopes of transferring his Arizona successes -- 14 games played, 2 starts and 8 receptions for 97 yards -- to Washington, hence sticking with Fisch after his coach changed jobs.

Yet that August play that left him crumpled on the ground, surrounded by trainers and coaches for the longest time, likely cost him some quickness, if not agility.

He sat out the entire 2024 season before returning for this most recent season, one in which he appeared in seven games as a reserve and caught no passes.

Kevin Green Jr. (0) confers with receivers coach Kevin Cummings. | Skylar Lin Visuals

It made no difference to him that the Huskies still are in need of shoring up the position group after losing five receivers to eligibility or the transfer portal, with Green making it six.

Leading receiver Denzel Boston declared early entry for the NFL Draft.

Penn State transfer Omari Evans used up his college eligibility.

Junior Audric Harris, even after starting against UCLA in November, was one of the first Huskies to enter the transfer portal.

Arizona transfer Kevin Green Jr. showed plenty of athleticism before getting injured in a 2024 scrimmage. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Raiden Vines-Bright came off a successful freshman season as a seven-game starter only to transfer home to Arizona State.

Marcus Harris, a touted player but limited by injuries to one game as a freshman, also has entered the portal and was picked up by UCLA.

Audric Harris hsan't found a new home yet.

For Green, he'll see if he can salvage his career following that debilitating injury. He's got some credentials, such as opening the 2023 Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma and catching 53 passes for 717 yards as a senior at Bishop Alemany High in Southern California.

Yet last season took a lot of momentum out of his career and had to be demoralizing for him, especially watching multiple freshmen come in and leapfrog him on the UW depth chart.

