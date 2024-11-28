After Knee Procedure, UW's Kepnang Expected Back in a Few Weeks
As things continue to fall into place for the University of Washington basketball team, with lineup changes and repeated recruiting successes, 6-foot-11 senior center Franck Kepnang remains in limbo.
On Thanksgiving day, Kepnang will miss his fourth consecutive game when the Huskies (4-1) meet Colorado State (3-2) in the Acrisure Invitational in Palm Springs, California, with a 3:30 p.m. tipoff in a game to be shown on the Tru TV network.
Kenpnang underwent a fairly unobtrusive surgery on one of his knees and will be lost for a couple of more weeks, according to UW coach Danny Sprinkle.
"He just had a very minor procedure," Sprinkle said. "He probably didn't even need it. We kind of did it as precautionary."
Over the past two seasons, Kepnang suffered season-ending knee injuries for the Huskies, unable to get through December either year.
This time, he started the UW's first two games against UC Davis and Nevada before dealing with the latest interruption in his basketball career, obviously experiencing some discomfort.
Kepnang played 19 minutes in the opener and had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks in a 79-73 victory over UC Davis. In a 63-53 loss to Nevada on the road, he pulled 17 minutes and had a 2-point, 6-rebound, 3-block effort.
Sprinkle said the latest knee procedure provided Kepnang with greater comfort in knowing his knee actually is holding up well after all of the previous repair.
"The one positive was when they did go clean it up, like they looked at some of the surgeries he's had in the past and everything looked phenomenal," Sprinkle said. "I know it put his mind at ease. I know it put my mind at ease."
