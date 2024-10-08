Arkansas Point Guard By Way of Oak Hill Academy Commits to UW
The basketball courtship of Courtland Muldrew by the University of Washington appears to be nothing short of a whirlwind affair.
A week ago, the 6-foot-3 point guard from Springdale, Arkansas -- now attending high-profile Oak Hill Academy in Virginia -- was shown touring Ole Miss on an official visit, wearing a Rebels uniform and hanging out at the football game. Two weeks ago, Muldrew posed for a photo with an Oklahoma assistant who had come to see him at his new private school.
Three weeks ago, Muldrew, who is considered a top 100 recruit, listed his final six college choices of Creighton, LSU, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss, and for the recruiting services broke down what he liked about each one.
Yet on Tuesday, he committed to the Huskies, who were nowhere to be seen in any of the online discussions about him leading up to his decision.
What's known is Muldrew this past weekend visited the UW, which offered him a scholarship on May 20, and everything changed, with the Huskies gaining an oral pledge from a very confident backcourt player.
"The program needs a point guard like myself," he told 247Sports.
Muldrew's hometown is 25 miles from the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line and 10 miles north of Fayetteviille and the University of Arkansas, with the Razorbacks now coached by John Calipari. Apparently they didn't make a connection.
The Class of 2025 recruit played his junior year at Springdale's Har-Ber High School, averaging 24 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game for a 28-3 team that advanced to the 6A state tournament semifinals and earning individual All-State honors.
He transferred to Oak Hill, which has sent nearly three dozen players to the NBA, face-timing with guard Brandon Jennings, who spent nine years in the league, while making his decision.
Muldrew is Danny Sprinkle's first commitment for the Huskies' 2025 class. He'll add to a promising collection of young guards that include a pair of freshmen in 6-foot-4 Zoom Diallo from Tacoma, Washington, and 6-foot-4 Jase Butler from San Anselmo, California.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington