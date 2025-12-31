Christian Seems Like New Not Old UW Portal Pick-Up

Safety CJ Christian might as well be labeled by the University of Washington football team as a new transfer portal pick-up, considering what happened to him this past season.

Twelve months ago, he left Florida International in Miami to come play for the Huskies even though he was told defensive coordinator Steve Belichick and safeties Vinnie Sunseri likely were taking new jobs elsewhere.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Christian, after starting 20 of 27 games at his previous stop, ran with the Huskies' No. 1 defense throughout spring football.

Once the season began against Colorado State, he took a couple of turns on the UW kickoff and punt return teams -- and was never seen again.

It was as if he fell into a football black hole and couldn't get out.

Christian didn't get cold feet in Montlake -- just sore feet.

As coach Jedd Fisch explained it, the newcomer came down with the debilitating "turf toe" injury that ruined graduated edge rusher Zach Durfee's season in 2024.

So Christian was done last fall after just a few plays, left to medically redshirt, get treatment and basically watch the season go on without him.

CJ Christian receives tips on playing safety from his coach Taylor Mays. | Skylar Lin Visuals

He went out with one game on his ledger and no tackles, and he seemed to be a forgotten man as the Huskies put together a 9-4 season, capped by a 38-10 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl.

Earlier, it was thought that Christian and fellow transfer Alex McLaughlin would take over as the starting safeties, yet since-departed senior Makell Esteen proved up to the challenge and won the spot opposite McLaughlin.

Preparing for winter workouts followed by another round of spring ball, Christian once more will rejoin the safety competition and see where he lands.

McLaughlin returns after a highly productive first season for the UW, one in which he led the Huskies in tackles with 93 and scored twice on defense -- on an interception return against Washington State and a fumble runback against UCLA.

CJ Christian intercepts a Spring Game pass and then runs it back 65 yards. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Then freshman Rylon "Batman" Dillard-Allen played in all 13 games, started three, and finished seventh on the team in tackles with 40, and will be considered as starting material for next season.

Yet Christian can't be dismissed simply because a swollen toe got in the way. He's fully capable of becoming a disruptive player as well after piling up 151 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and 5 interceptions at FIU.

He's the guy who had a 65-yard interception return in the UW Spring Game, leading people to think that sort of thing was coming last fall, too.

The Huskies should just treat him like he's a new transfer portal pick-up, maybe give him another tour of the Montlake facilities, introduce him around to the players once more and turn him loose on the field as if nothing else happened.

