Skip to main content

Brown Named Pac-12 Player of the Week Second Time

The Husky senior guard had games of 26 and 30 points in home sweep.

For leading a home sweep of Colorado and Utah, Terrell Brown on Monday was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, the second time this season the high-scoring University of Washington basketball guard has received this accolade.

The 6-foot-3 senior from Seattle scored 30 points in a 77-73 double-overtime victory over the Utes, this coming two days following a 26-point showing in a 60-58 win over the Buffaloes.

Brown, previously feted by league for his performance during the week ending on November 29, became the fourth player to win this award twice, joining UCLA's Johnny Juzang, Arizona's Benedict Mathurin and Oregon's Will Richardson.

By a wide margin, Brown ranks as the Pac-12's leading scorer at 21.7 points per game and he also leads the league in steals at 2.4.

Against Colorado, Brown dropped in 10 of 17 shots in a most unusual manner — all coming on lay-ins, follow-ups or field goals inside five feet — as the creative player maneuvered his way through the key. He didn't have a jumper among his made shots. 

Read More

Over the two games, the Husky playmaker sank 20 of 40 shot attempts and averaged 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 blocks and a steal. 

His efforts enabled the UW (11-8 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) to win for the fifth time in six games. The Huskies will play at California and Stanford this week.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Terrell Brown launches a shot against Utah.
Basketball

Brown Named Pac-12 Player of the Week Second Time

5 minutes ago
Brayden Platt has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Re-Offer Young Tornadoes Linebacker

1 hour ago
Jaivion Green has committed to the UW.
Recruiting

With Sign Date Near, Huskies Receive Commitment from Texas Safety

1 hour ago
Drew Sample (89) celebrates the Bengals' game-winning field goal in overtime.
Husky Legends

4 Former Huskies Earn Trip to the Super Bowl

4 hours ago
Hogan Hansen hauls one in for Bellevue High.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Promising Two-Way Bellevue Player

22 hours ago
St. John Bosco linebacker Deven Bryant has an offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Return to Familiar Talent Source, Offer St. John Bosco LB

Jan 30, 2022
Kyler Gordon shows off his coverage skills at Michigan.
Football

Gordon Keeps Pace with McDuffie in NFL Draft Regard

Jan 30, 2022
Trent McDuffie tries to break up a Colorado pass.
Football

McDuffie's Draft Stock Continues to Spiral Upward

Jan 30, 2022