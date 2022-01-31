Brown Named Pac-12 Player of the Week Second Time

The Husky senior guard had games of 26 and 30 points in home sweep.

For leading a home sweep of Colorado and Utah, Terrell Brown on Monday was named Pac-12 Player of the Week, the second time this season the high-scoring University of Washington basketball guard has received this accolade.

The 6-foot-3 senior from Seattle scored 30 points in a 77-73 double-overtime victory over the Utes, this coming two days following a 26-point showing in a 60-58 win over the Buffaloes.

Brown, previously feted by league for his performance during the week ending on November 29, became the fourth player to win this award twice, joining UCLA's Johnny Juzang, Arizona's Benedict Mathurin and Oregon's Will Richardson.

By a wide margin, Brown ranks as the Pac-12's leading scorer at 21.7 points per game and he also leads the league in steals at 2.4.

Against Colorado, Brown dropped in 10 of 17 shots in a most unusual manner — all coming on lay-ins, follow-ups or field goals inside five feet — as the creative player maneuvered his way through the key. He didn't have a jumper among his made shots.

Over the two games, the Husky playmaker sank 20 of 40 shot attempts and averaged 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 blocks and a steal.

His efforts enabled the UW (11-8 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) to win for the fifth time in six games. The Huskies will play at California and Stanford this week.

