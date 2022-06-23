Brown Waits to See If He'll Get Drafted

Seattle should be well represented in Thursday's NBA talent grab.

Terrell Brown, even after leading the Pac-12 in scoring, remains hopeful about his chances but likely won't get drafted on Thursday when NBA teams choose 60 players from the pool of blue-blood programs, Europe and beyond.

No slight to the former University of Washington guard, but he's limited in size and not a prolific 3-point shooter.

The mock drafts simply don't include Brown, who averaged 21.7 points per game for a 17-15 Husky team, entering the latest basketball talent dispersal.

Quade Green, the former Kentucky point guard turned Husky playmaker, similarly found this out a year ago.

He lacked inches and range, too.

Green ended up with no draft pick. A subsequent season in the G-League. Harsh reality for the one-time 5-star recruit from Philadelphia.

That's not to say that Brown still can't work on his game and work his way into a free-agent contract, and eventually show some team that he belongs in the league.

Yet it likely won't happen through the draft route.

Terrell Brown needs to convince NBA teams he can shoot the 3-pointer. Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

While the Huskies probably won't have a selection for the second consecutive draft, Seattle will be well represented with a number of homegrown players drawing the spotlight.

Paolo Banchero, Tari Eason and MarJon Beauchamp each are projected as first-round draft picks.

All of these guys were once pursued by the UW, but took their talents elsewhere.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Banchero, who spent a lone season with a Final Four-bound Duke team and was a second-team All-America selection after leaving Seattle's O'Dea High School, has been singled out late in the process as the first name that will be called.

His mother, Rhonda Smith, was the UW women's all-time leading scorer when she graduated in 2000 and his father, Mario, was a Husky walk-on tight end, but the 5-star recruit wasn't staying home to make his basketball dreams come true.

Seattle's Paolo Banchero could go as the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick. Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports

The 6-foot-8, 216-pound Eason, expected to go in the latter half of the first round, played for Garfield and Federal Way high schools in the Seattle area. Former UW and NBA standout Brandon Roy was his coach at the first school and former UW and current Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was his teammate at the other school.

Eason collegiately played a season at Cincinnati and another at LSU, bypassing UW opportunities each time. He started just four of 33 games for the Baton Rouge basketball entry, but was selected first-team All-SEC.

The 6-foot-6, 175-pound Beauchamp is a native of Yakima, Washington, who's played no higher collegiately than two-year Yakima Valley College. He considered coming to the UW at one point, but the pandemic ultimately affected his health and basketball choices.

Instead, Beauchamp has earned a fairly significant basketball reputation while playing on the AAU level and for four high schools, including Seattle's Nathan Hale, Garfield and Rainier Beach. He could be a second-round pick.

