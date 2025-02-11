Inside The Huskies

Danny Sprinkle Addresses Luis Kortright's UW Suspension

The guard is out indefinitely and not traveling to Ohio State and Penn State.

Dan Raley

Luis Kortright heads up the floor against Maryland with Zoom Diallo trailing him.
Luis Kortright heads up the floor against Maryland with Zoom Diallo trailing him. / Skylar Lin Visual

With eight games left in the regular season, which might be all they get, University of Washington basketball players are finding out more and more what a demanding coach Danny Sprinkle can be in establishing his program.

For instance, much-discussed midseason addition Dominique Diomande, a 6-foot-8 forward from France, needs to be fully ready to play before Sprinkle puts him on the floor on game night, even as fans want to see what the newcomer is all about.

Even more so, senior guard Luis Kortright finds himself suspended indefinitely from the team as the Huskies (12-11 overall, 3-9 conference) travel to Ohio State and Penn State this week for another Big Ten road trip, with him needing to get back into Sprinkle's good graces in order to finish the season.

"He didn't do anything illegal, nothing like that," Sprinkle said on Monday. "He's a good kid. There are just some things that are non-negotiable with me and our program, and he needs to live up to those."

Kortright, a Rhode Island transfer, and Sprinkle have had an interesting dynamic this season with the player and the coach pointing out how tough each other is.

"He's a typical New York kid," Sprinkle said of his playmaker a month ago. "He's not backing down from anybody. That's what I love about him."

Luis Kortright bends to get off a shot against Maryland.
Luis Kortright bends to get off a shot against Maryland. / Skylar Lin Visuals

After a difficult 81-77 defeat to Illinois, the 6-foot-3 guard offered a fairly frank assessment of Sprinkle and his coaching style.

"One thing about Sprinkle is he's going to hold you accountable, make you a man," Kortright said. "If you don't want to be man to man, don't come play for him."

That said, this veteran guard and feisty first-year Husky coach have butted heads at times this season.

Luis Kortright and DJ Davis help Zoom Diallo off the floor.
Luis Kortright and DJ Davis help Zoom Diallo off the floor. / Skylar Lin Visuals

Sprinkle openly mentioned how Kortright was in "his doghouse" in December, with the backcourt player sitting out games against Eastern Washington and Washington State, but that he had returned from the Christmas break with new energy.

Kortright, who's appeared in 18 games, started three and averages 4.9 points per outing, recently had been dealing with an ankle sprain that forced him to miss games against Minnesota and Nebraska, and it's possible he let the injury frustrate him.

Sprinkle said he and the guard, who is not on the road trip, would meet once the team returned and deal with the suspension.

Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

