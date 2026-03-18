Browning Adds to Buccaneers' Sizable Husky Bounty

The NFL career path is unmistakable, beginning in Portage Bay and ending in Tampa Bay.

When former University of Washington quarterback Jake Browning last week left the Cincinnati Bengals and signed a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, as the back-up to Baker Mayfield, he became the fifth former Husky player to join the roster -- six, if unrestricted free agent Greg Gaines is included.

It's UW South Beach.

It's just over 3,000 ground miles between these two football outposts in Seattle and bordering the Gulf of Mexico, which requires either a five-hour flight or a 40-plus-hour road trip straight through to connect the two.

Browning finds himself reunited with former UW tight ends Cade Otton and Devin Culp, and defensive tackles Vita Vea and Gaines.

Only Browning and ex-Husky and current Buc receiver Jalen McMillan didn't cross paths in Montlake, with the latter coming in two seasons after the quarterback was done.

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning (3) calls the signals during the 2018 Apple Cup at Washington State. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Browning and Otton, however, were well acquainted during the 2018 season, when the signal-caller was a senior and the tight end was a redshirt freshman just getting started.

They were on the throwing and receiving end of 10 passes that went for 134 yards and touchdowns against North Dakota and Oregon State from 1 and 21 yards, respectively, for a 10-4 team that ended up in the Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

Browning turns to his third NFL team after getting drafted by the Minnesota Vikings (2019-21) and moving to the Bengals (2022-25).

While a back-up pressed into action only in case of emergency, Browning had his moments in 2023 when he replaced an injured Joe Burrow and led the Bengals to a 4-3 record and completed 171 of 243 passes for 1,936 yards and a dozen touchdowns.

In his best outing that season, Browning brought Cincinnati back from a 17-3 deficit after three quarter to a stirring comeback victory over the Minnesota Vikings, his former team. He directed the Bengals on three fourth-quarter touchdown drives, throwing a pair of touchdown passes, in a 27-24 overtime win.

WATCH: "Excited to be a part of the offense here."



New #Bucs backup QB Jake Browning is impressed with Tampa Bay's offensive line and weapons at WR. He's already noticed how MASSIVE of a human being Tristan Wirfs is. pic.twitter.com/2LhO4nC3pJ — Mark Skol, Jr. (@markskoljrTV) March 13, 2026

He was less successful as a sub for Burrow last season, connecting on 85 of 121 passes for 771 yards and 6 touchdowns while going 0-3 in relief, but he knows why.

“Hero ball,” Browning said. “I tried to make some throws that were dumb.”

As long as Mayfield stays healthy, Browning won't have to worry about misguided passes. He can just stand there and pat Baker on the back, and everyone will be happy.