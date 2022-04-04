Erik Stevenson Finds Another Basketball Home — His Fourth on the College Level

The homegrown shooter has played for Wichita State, UW, South Carolina and now ...

Giving new meaning to traveling in basketball, former University of Washington shooting guard Erik Stevenson will play his next college season for West Virginia — joining his fourth program in five seasons — he revealed on social media on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3 senior guard from Lacey, Washington, will join coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers after spending two seasons at Wichita State, one at the UW and another this past winter at South Carolina.

Stevenson clashed with his first coach, Gregg Marshall, and left; never hit if off with UW coach Mike Hopkins and bolted after an overly disheartening 5-21 season, and parts ways with the SEC team because coach Frank Martin was fired.

If this were a baseball transaction, Stevenson would be the player to be named later in an imagined deal that involves Tacoma's 6-foot-7 Emmitt Matthews Jr., who transferred from West Virginia back home to Washington.

While he fancies himself as a long-range marksmen, Stevenson actually has never been very accurate as a 3-point shooter.

In his four college seasons so far, Stevenson has connected on just 27.8, 30.4, 29.8 and 33.1 percent of his attempts from behind the line. In his career, he's been good on just 192 of 631 attempts, or 30.4 percent.

He's averaged 6.5, 11.1, 9.3 and 11.6 points per game in those seasons, and he's started 86 of 125 games for his three teams.

