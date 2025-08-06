Ex-Husky Coach Hopkins Takes Another NBA Job
Former University of Washington basketball coach Mike Hopkins is on the move again, taking his second NBA job in as many seasons since getting let go in Montlake.
This time, Hopkins, who turns 56 on Wednesday, will become the New Orleans Pelicans' assistant coach and head of player development. This news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Hopkins will be reunited with forward Keion Brooks Jr., a former Husky standout who played 14 games for the Pelicans at the end of last season and showed enough promise to likely get another shot at making the roster.
Former Husky guard Dejounte Murray, though he didn't play for Hopkins in Seattle, is a New Orleans centerpiece player. He played just 31 games for the Pelicans last season before tearing an Achilles tendon.
Hopkins spent last season with the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach for then new coach Mike Buldenholzer and they ended up with a 36-46 team that didn't last long in the postseason conversation.
Jim Boeheim's former Syracuse player and longtime assistant coach, Hopkins spent seven seasons at the UW, compiling a 118-106 coaching record with one trip to the NCAA tournament -- the only one for the Huskies over the past 15 seasons.
He was fired following a 17-15 record in 2023-24 with Brooks as his leading scorer, and he was replaced by Danny Sprinkle, who was hired from Utah State.
Hopkins joins a New Orlean's franchise coming off a 21-61 season and undergoing a significant restructuring of basketball operations after the installation of Troy Weaver as senior vice president in April.
He joins a Pelicans' coaching staff headed up by Willie Green, who's been on the job for four seasons trying to rebuild the Pelicans.
Hopkins twice won Pac-12 Coach of the Year awards to begin his UW coaching career and took his team to the NCAAs that one time, but his program stagnated and that led to his dismissal at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Throughout his stay in the Northwest, Hopkins was known for his jovial personality and good humor.
He greeted everyone who came into space practically with a slap on the back and liked to play to the TV cameras focused on him by pounding on the table and yelling out, "Go Dawgs!" to end a news conference.
However, after going 21-13 and 27-9, Hopkins had just two winning seasons over his final five and the coaching change became necessary.
